The Spice Tailor Butter Chicken Paste 200G

4.7(9)Write a review
Product Description

  • Paste of spices, garlic, ginger, tomato paste and fenugreek leaf in sunflower oil to create the perfect Butter Chicken sauce from scratch.
  • For detailed instructions, vegan options, recipe suggestions & videos, scan the QR code or visit: thespicetailor.com/pastes
  • Our Butter Chicken paste is velvety, refined and regal. It elevates whatever you cook in it, and it doesn't have to be chicken!
  • We use only the best spices and ingredients so our pastes are packed with layers of flavour. They are the soul of all great curries and so much more. Stir in to flavour your food from the inside out!
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No nasties
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Paste, Ginger, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Water, Spices (Cassia, Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Cumin, Bay Leaf, Green Cardamom, Black Cardamom, Mace, Cloves), Sugar, Salt, Dried Fenugreek Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For Allergens See Ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 28 days.Do not use if pouch is bloated or leaking. Not suitable for microwave use.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before using
  • Do not consume uncooked
  • 1. Heat oil and butter and fry onion, add garlic and cook
  • 2. Blend tomatoes with cashews, add to pan, cook until thick
  • 3. Add fresh ingredients and Butter Chicken Paste; cook for 1-2 mins
  • 4. Add water and simmer until fresh ingredient is cooked
  • 5. Finish with cream & coriander

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BB box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Call us on 0844 870 9184.
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,
  • The Chase Carmanhall Road,
  • Sandyford,
  • Dublin,
  • D18 Y3X2.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 898kJ/
-215kcal
Fat 15.6g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 15.4g
of which sugars 9.1g
Fibre 5.4g
Protein 2.6g
Salt 5g
9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Quick and easy curry paste. Very mild, thick and r

3 stars

Quick and easy curry paste. Very mild, thick and rich

Really nice sauce and great with coconut milk or a

5 stars

Really nice sauce and great with coconut milk or a more tomato base. Don't just use chicken either as it works well with other meats too!

Tasty

5 stars

First time I have bought this, and its a really rich and full flavour! Easy to use a good result. Would certainly buy again!

Delicious, feel like I’m in a restaurant

5 stars

Delicious, feel like I’m in a restaurant

Nice curry paste, great flavour and convenient.

4 stars

Nice curry paste, great flavour and convenient.

Tasty Gravy

5 stars

Nice rich thick gravy, very easy and tasty, perfect combination of cream and spices, not too spicy, whole family loved it.

I have been a fan of the Spice Tailor range for a

5 stars

I have been a fan of the Spice Tailor range for a long time. They are always great for the food store cupboard. These pastes have very clear cooking instructions making them great when you aren’t much of a cook like myself.

Lovely authentic curry

5 stars

Lovely authentic curry with great flavours. Mild for the whole family to enjoy

Tasty

5 stars

Quality product as always with spice tailor, definitely my favourite flavour!.

