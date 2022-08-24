The Spice Tailor Butter Chicken Paste 200G

Quick and easy curry paste. Very mild, thick and r
Quick and easy curry paste. Very mild, thick and rich
Really nice sauce and great with coconut milk or a more tomato base. Don't just use chicken either as it works well with other meats too!
Tasty
First time I have bought this, and its a really rich and full flavour! Easy to use a good result. Would certainly buy again!
Delicious, feel like I’m in a restaurant
Nice curry paste, great flavour and convenient.
Tasty Gravy
Nice rich thick gravy, very easy and tasty, perfect combination of cream and spices, not too spicy, whole family loved it.
I have been a fan of the Spice Tailor range for a long time. They are always great for the food store cupboard. These pastes have very clear cooking instructions making them great when you aren’t much of a cook like myself.
Lovely authentic curry
Lovely authentic curry with great flavours. Mild for the whole family to enjoy
Quality product as always with spice tailor, definitely my favourite flavour!.