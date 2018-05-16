We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Pigs In Blankets Popped Chips 80G

Tesco Free From Pigs In Blankets Popped Chips 80G
£1.00
£1.25/100g

1/3 of a pack

Energy
484kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1792kJ / 427kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free chickpea snacks with a pigs in blanket flavour seasoning.
  • Crunchy popped chickpea chips with a full flavoured Pigs in Blankets seasoning
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chickpea Flour, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Oak Smoked Sugar, Dried Garlic, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sage, Mace, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Pimento, Paprika Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (27g)
Energy1792kJ / 427kcal484kJ / 115kcal
Fat13.5g3.6g
Saturates1.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate61.1g16.5g
Sugars1.6g0.4g
Fibre7.9g2.1g
Protein11.2g3.0g
Salt1.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
