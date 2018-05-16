Kings Smokey Bacon Flavour Plant Jerky 65G

Product Description
- Lean Meat Free Protein
- Kings was created by international athletes for delicious protein on the go
- Supreme and Plant Based Protein
- 29% Protein
- Less Than 1.1g Saturated Fat
- 100% Protein from Plants
- Strips of veggie jerky
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Textured Vegetable Protein (Isolated Soy Protein, Defatted Soy Flour, Wheat Protein, Corn Starch), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Sucrose, Salt, Yeast Extract), Maltose, Sorbitol, Pea Powder, Glycerol, Soy Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Smoked Flavour, Vegan Flavour, Salt, Liquorice Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, White Pepper, Red Yeast Rice Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened consume within 24 hours. This pack contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance freshness. The absorber packet contains harmless non-toxic minerals which should not be eaten.
Name and address
- Kings Elite Snacks,
- New World Foods (Europe) Ltd.
- Oakland Farms,
- Church Lane,
- Moor Monkton,
- York,
Return to
- www.newworldfoods.com
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1401kJ/332kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.8g
|of which sugars
|9.3g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|Protein
|29.4g
|Salt
|4.58g
