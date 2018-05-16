We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kings Smokey Bacon Flavour Plant Jerky 65G

Kings Smokey Bacon Flavour Plant Jerky 65G
£ 2.50
£38.47/kg

Product Description

  • Lean Meat Free Protein
  • Kings was created by international athletes for delicious protein on the go
  • Supreme and Plant Based Protein
  • 29% Protein
  • Less Than 1.1g Saturated Fat
  • 100% Protein from Plants
  • Strips of veggie jerky
  • 100% Vegan
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

Textured Vegetable Protein (Isolated Soy Protein, Defatted Soy Flour, Wheat Protein, Corn Starch), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Sucrose, Salt, Yeast Extract), Maltose, Sorbitol, Pea Powder, Glycerol, Soy Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Smoked Flavour, Vegan Flavour, Salt, Liquorice Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, White Pepper, Red Yeast Rice Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened consume within 24 hours. This pack contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance freshness. The absorber packet contains harmless non-toxic minerals which should not be eaten.

Name and address

Return to

  • Kings Elite Snacks,
  • New World Foods (Europe) Ltd.
  • Oakland Farms,
  • Church Lane,
  • Moor Monkton,
  • York,
  • Y026 8LA.
  • www.newworldfoods.com

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1401kJ/332kcal
Fat6.4g
of which saturates1.1g
Carbohydrate36.8g
of which sugars9.3g
Fibre5.1g
Protein29.4g
Salt4.58g
