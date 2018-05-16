Mirabeau La Folie Sparkling Rose 750Ml
Product Description
- Rosé French Wine
- Find out more on www.mirabeauwine.com
- A delicious, sparkling Rosé with the elegant red fruit aromas typical of the pink wines from the South of France and perfect for any occasion that calls for celebration. Jeany and Stephen Cronk left London to become winemakers in France and this is one of their range of award-winning products.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- A gorgeous bottle of ballet-pink Provence rosé with a delicate effervescent sparkle. Flavours of red berries, grapefruit, a little spice and a lovely long finish. The mousse is fine, mouth filling and refreshing.
Alcohol Units
8.63
ABV
11.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Distributor address
- Mirabeau,
- F-835770 Cotignac.
Return to
- Mirabeau,
- F-835770 Cotignac.
Net Contents
750ml
