Tesco & Jamie Oliver Beef & Vegetable Might Meatballs 350G
Product Description
- 12 British beef meatballs blended with butter beans, red peppers, onions and tomatoes and seasoned with herbs and spices.
- I’ve created this tasty new range of 1,2,3 Traybakes with Tesco – an easy way to get a delicious dinner on the table, in 30 minutes. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce (or try one of my favourite combos), chuck it in a roasting tray and you’re off. Quick to put together, minimal washing up, and you’ll get at least 2 of your 5 a day per portion
- Tasty British beef meatballs with beans, red pepper & tomato
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (55%), Butter Beans, Red Pepper (8%), Water, Onion, Tomato, Potato Starch, Citrus Fibre, Pea Fibre, Oregano, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Tomato Paste, Black Pepper, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Fennel.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Delicious as part of a 1,2,3 traybake, or to cook this product on its own, place on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 25-30 minutes, turning occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Add your base to a large ovenproof dish. Then add your hero in an even layer across the top of the dish and roast for 10 mins at 210°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7. Finally stir in the sauce and cook for a further 20 mins or until piping hot.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 meatballs (69g**)
|Energy
|820kJ / 197kcal
|566kJ / 136kcal
|Fat
|11.1g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.3g
|Protein
|14.1g
|9.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 278g.
|-
|-
