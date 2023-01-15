We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doves Farm Organic Oat Flour 450G

£4.00
£8.89/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Oat Flour
  • Find more than 200 delicious recipes at dovesfarm.co.uk
  • A delicious wholegrain flour milled form the finest organic British oats for making, cakes, biscuits, breads and pancakes.
  • Organic works with nature and helps protect our planet. Its high standards encourage healthy soil and habitats so bees, birds, butterflies and other wildlife can flourish. That's why we've been pioneers of organic since 1978.
  • Clare & Michael
  • Founders, Doves Farm
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - UK agriculture
  • Crossed Grain - CUK-M-144, CUK-G-017
  • Organic
  • High in fibre
  • Wholegrain
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher Parve - KLBD
  • Pack size: 450G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oat Flour*, *Organic produce

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredient bold.

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Grown and milled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Always cook flour before consumption.

Name and address

  • Doves Farm Foods Ltd.,
  • Hungerford,
  • RG17 0RF,
  • UK.
  • Via San Geroldo, 4,
  • 26100 Cremona,

Return to

  • Doves Farm Foods Ltd.,
  • Hungerford,
  • RG17 0RF,
  • UK.
  • dovesfarm.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1520kJ
-361kcal
Fat6.0g
of which saturates1.4g
Carbohydrate70g
of which sugars1.8g
Fibre9.3g
Protein12g
Salt0g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love it! Great!

5 stars

Lovely! I use for banana (cherry) cake/bread instead of wheat flour. Works really well will definitely be buying more.... Please keep stocking it!

good flour

5 stars

good flour

