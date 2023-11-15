Glade Bathroom Gel Air Freshener Sandalwood & Jasmine 180g

Control odour in the bathroom and feel rejuvenated every day with Glade Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine Fragranced Bathroom Gel. This bathroom air freshener provides up to 45 days of odour control ,thanks to its extended fragrance release technology. It fights odours and fills your bathroom with a wonderful scent that has been masterfully created. Glade Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine is a complex, multilayered fragrance infused with essential oils. The patented dual post design supports the gel, optimizing the release of fragrance. In addition, the 360°design and the unique elliptical shape of this freshener, along with an innovation in the formula, allow for a consistent fragrance over an extended period of time. That means you get a better fragrance experience, and one that is easy to control, thanks to the adjustability of the lid. In addition, Glade gel has a water based formula and is simple to use –no electricity or batteries needed. Just place it wherever you like and enjoy refreshing and pleasant fragrance. Control odour and create a unique atmosphere with Glade Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine.

Pack size: 180G

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage