Thorntons Bites Caramel Shortcakes Milk Chocolate 10Pack

A great treat
Always nice for a treat with my morning coffee
Tasty
I buy these for my son they are his all time favourite
Good but a little sweet, love the Caramel.
Good but a little sweet, love the Caramel.
5 star
As good as usual
Remove crumbly pieces
I have bought these for a very long time and IMO they have been spoilt by the adding of crumbly shortcake, I personally would appreciate it if you could go back to the original recipe. Also please would you bring back those with the white chocolate.
Absolutely gorgeous
These Thornton bites are absolutely gorgeous. Problem is they are so love you could eat them all in one go. Don’t think about buying them, BUY THEM, you won’t regret it