Thorntons Bites Caramel Shortcakes Milk Chocolate 10Pack

Product Description

  • Shortcake Squares Covered with a Caramel Layer and Topped with Milk Chocolate
  • Produced by Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
  • © Design 21 P11529
  • Crumbly shortcake layered with gooey caramel and milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (42%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flakes, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt], Caramel (41%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Toffee Sauce (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk)), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Milk Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

10 x Shortcake Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 12 g)
Energy2144 kJ259 kJ
-514 kcal62 kcal
Fat29.9 g3.6 g
of which Saturates17.1 g2.0 g
Carbohydrate54.7 g6.6 g
of which Sugars37.7 g4.5 g
Protein5.6 g0.7 g
Salt0.40 g0.05 g
6 Reviews

A great treat

5 stars

Always nice for a treat with my morning coffee

Tasty

5 stars

I buy these for my son they are his all time favourite

Good but a little sweet, love the Caramel.

5 stars

Good but a little sweet, love the Caramel.

5 star

5 stars

As good as usual

Remove crumbly pieces

4 stars

I have bought these for a very long time and IMO they have been spoilt by the adding of crumbly shortcake, I personally would appreciate it if you could go back to the original recipe. Also please would you bring back those with the white chocolate.

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

These Thornton bites are absolutely gorgeous. Problem is they are so love you could eat them all in one go. Don’t think about buying them, BUY THEM, you won’t regret it

