Ms. Mollys Ready To Roll White Icing 1Kg

Fondant icing
It was a bit soft no sticky but did the job
This icing is sticky when it comes out the packet,
This icing is sticky when it comes out the packet, but if you use a small amount of cornflour to roll it out with it becomes much easier to handle. I had no problems covering a large cake and it tasted nice without artificial aftertaste. Excellent value
way to soft
way to soft unable to roll without it breaking would not recommend
Great cheaper option with a little bit of effort
Unlike others, I managed to cover 2 cakes and it was the first time I've ever done it. Yes the icing is soft but use more icing sugar and it's fine. I even coloured mine.great cheaper option.
Excellent Value. Would Buy Again
Excellent value icing. Unlike others, I found this icing was fine to use. I rolled it out using some cornflour which overcomes any stickiness. I've used lots of brands over the years (including the most expensive for my daughter's wedding cake). I personally wouldn't hesitate to buy this again.
way too sticky, was hard work to put it on a cake,
way too sticky, was hard work to put it on a cake, too soft and tears very easy
Tears very easily, no use for covering cakes. Very
Tears very easily, no use for covering cakes. Very hard to work with.
Very fragile
Very flimsy, weak and sticky. Would not recommend for covering cakes but to make fondant figures it’s ok.