Ms. Mollys Ready To Roll White Icing 1Kg

Write a review
Ms. Mollys Ready To Roll White Icing 1Kg

£1.69
£0.17/100g

Per 25g

Energy
433kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.0g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1731kJ / 409kcal

Product Description

  • White icing.
  • This icing is ready to roll and perfect for topping celebration cakes, giving a lovely sweetness and a smooth, clean finish. Why not try topping cupcakes too.
  • Pack size: 1000G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will cover up to a 8''-9'' (20-23cm) round cake.  Knead fondant icing until pliable and roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm (1/4 inch), on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Always roll out on the same side, do not turn it over.
    To cover a marzipanned cake, slightly moisten the marzipan with boiled and cooled water.
    If not marzipanned, cover the cake with a thin layer of buttercream or boiled and cooled apricot jam.
    Fold the fondant icing over a rolling pin as a support and cover the cake. Smooth into position with the palm of the hand.  Trim away any excess with a sharp knife.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1731kJ / 409kcal433kJ / 102kcal
Fat6.3g1.6g
Saturates3.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate87.7g21.9g
Sugars83.9g21.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Write a review

Fondant icing

3 stars

It was a bit soft no sticky but did the job

This icing is sticky when it comes out the packet,

5 stars

This icing is sticky when it comes out the packet, but if you use a small amount of cornflour to roll it out with it becomes much easier to handle. I had no problems covering a large cake and it tasted nice without artificial aftertaste. Excellent value

way to soft

1 stars

way to soft unable to roll without it breaking would not recommend

Great cheaper option with a little bit of effort

4 stars

Unlike others, I managed to cover 2 cakes and it was the first time I've ever done it. Yes the icing is soft but use more icing sugar and it's fine. I even coloured mine.great cheaper option.

Excellent Value. Would Buy Again

4 stars

Excellent value icing. Unlike others, I found this icing was fine to use. I rolled it out using some cornflour which overcomes any stickiness. I've used lots of brands over the years (including the most expensive for my daughter's wedding cake). I personally wouldn't hesitate to buy this again.

way too sticky, was hard work to put it on a cake,

1 stars

way too sticky, was hard work to put it on a cake, too soft and tears very easy

Tears very easily, no use for covering cakes. Very

1 stars

Tears very easily, no use for covering cakes. Very hard to work with.

Very fragile

1 stars

Very flimsy, weak and sticky. Would not recommend for covering cakes but to make fondant figures it’s ok.

