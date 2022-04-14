We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Spiced Maple Pork Belly 300G

Tesco Fire Pit Spiced Maple Pork Belly 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
1/4 of a pack

Energy
681kJ
164kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
13.1g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Spiced maple flavoured boneless pork belly strips with added water.
  • Spiced Maple Pork Belly Strips
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (79%), Sugar, Pea Starch, Salt, Water, Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Corn Starch, Spices, Colour (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Smoke Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Smoked Salt, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Maple Syrup, Distilled Malt Vinegar.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn half way through cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Temperature: High Place under a pre-heated grill for 23-25 minutes. Turn occasionally, reduce heat if required.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Too hot to handle.

3 stars

It was good quality belly pork. But too HOT to handle. More than burnt the mouth. No I would not buy again.

What can I say, five scrawny shortcuts of belly po

1 stars

What can I say, five scrawny shortcuts of belly pork that looked like it had been trampled on covered in reasonable tasting sauce, hence the one star without that I would have given it no stars. But way overpriced for what it is, Save yourself some money get fresh belly pork and make your own sauce.

Inedible , greasy fatty disgusting .

1 stars

Inedible , greasy fatty disgusting .

POOR VALUE, TOUGH MEAT

1 stars

Poor value, lots of fat as expected but meat not tender. Wouls not recommend.

nope!

1 stars

I LOVE pork belly BUT this was awful. Pork chewing gum Cooked in the oven not on the BBQ Not much taste to it. Very thin as well seemed to have an 'off cuts' type shape to them.

Good flavour and texture

5 stars

First time trying pork belly. We finished it on the BBQ and it went down well with all the family. Would buy again.

Very good taste. Deff will buy again!!!

5 stars

Very good taste. Deff will buy again!!!

Had these last weekend for BBQ - excellent!

5 stars

Had these last weekend for BBQ - excellent!

Horrible.

1 stars

Cooked in the oven as recommended unfortunately it was swimming in water by the time it was cooked, Seems as though the weight was artificially increased with water. The pieces of pork were thin and very unappetizing. the pack would not feed 4, only 300g. Defiantly won't be buying again.

