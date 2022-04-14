Tesco Fire Pit Spiced Maple Pork Belly 300G

Too hot to handle.
It was good quality belly pork. But too HOT to handle. More than burnt the mouth. No I would not buy again.
What can I say, five scrawny shortcuts of belly po
What can I say, five scrawny shortcuts of belly pork that looked like it had been trampled on covered in reasonable tasting sauce, hence the one star without that I would have given it no stars. But way overpriced for what it is, Save yourself some money get fresh belly pork and make your own sauce.
Inedible , greasy fatty disgusting .
POOR VALUE, TOUGH MEAT
Poor value, lots of fat as expected but meat not tender. Wouls not recommend.
nope!
I LOVE pork belly BUT this was awful. Pork chewing gum Cooked in the oven not on the BBQ Not much taste to it. Very thin as well seemed to have an 'off cuts' type shape to them.
Good flavour and texture
First time trying pork belly. We finished it on the BBQ and it went down well with all the family. Would buy again.
Very good taste. Deff will buy again!!!
Had these last weekend for BBQ - excellent!
Horrible.
Cooked in the oven as recommended unfortunately it was swimming in water by the time it was cooked, Seems as though the weight was artificially increased with water. The pieces of pork were thin and very unappetizing. the pack would not feed 4, only 300g. Defiantly won't be buying again.