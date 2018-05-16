Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Legs With Redcurrant Jus 525G

- Energy1582kJ 379kcal19%
- Fat20.9g30%
- Saturates6.0g30%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 197kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked seasoned duck legs with candied peel and a spiced, redcurrant and port jus.
- Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- Slow Cooked Succulent and tender duck legs in a garlic & herb rub with a spiced, redcurrant and port jus.
- Pack size: 525G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck Leg (81%), Port and Redcurrant Jus (15%) [Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Redcurrant, Port, Demerara Sugar, Redcurrant Concentrate, Chicken Extract, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Duck Extract, Spices, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Tomato Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Herbs, Garlic], Sugar, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Maize Starch, Herbs, Flavouring, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Honey Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place sachet to one side. Empty contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven 20 minutes. Remove from oven, discard cooking juices and pour contents of sachet over the duck legs. Return to the oven for 10 minutes.
Produce of
Made using Brtish duck.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
525g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (192g)
|Energy
|824kJ / 197kcal
|1582kJ / 379kcal
|Fat
|10.9g
|20.9g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|20.5g
|39.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
