Tesco Finest All-Butter Fruit Scones 2 Pack
- Energy1641kJ 390kcal20%
- Fat13.4g19%
- Saturates8.4g42%
- Sugars24.9g28%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1506kJ / 358kcal
Product Description
- 2 All Butter Sultana Scones
- Enriched with buttermilk and Cornish clotted cream for a rich and crumbly texture. Studded with plump, juicy sultanas and dusted with sugar for golden finish.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sultanas (19%), Cornish Buttermilk (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Butter (Milk) (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk) (3%), Rice Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Grape Juice.
Allergy Information
- This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scone (109g)
|Energy
|1506kJ / 358kcal
|1641kJ / 390kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|59.2g
|Sugars
|22.8g
|24.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
