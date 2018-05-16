Bahlsen Messino Dark Chocolate Gin & Tonic Filled Cakes 125G

Product Description
- Soft cake with a gin & tonic flavoured fruit filling (53%) and dark chocolate (19%).
- The future is made by all of us. See our cocoa sourcing work here: bahlsen.com
- Soft sponge cakes with a splash of Pink Gin & Tonic flavoured filling, encased in dark chocolate
- We like things that are timeless, like a refreshing gin and tonic. That's why we've immortalised the G&T in our Messino biscuit.
- The TET sign shows hieroglyphs of a rising sun and a snake. Hermann Bahlsen discovered it in Egypt. The thought is 'everlasting'. That was his goal. To build something that endures. Four generations later, it is still our goal.
- Chocolate Filling Sponge Cake
- With Love, Dedication and Wheat Flour from Trusted Farmers
- Without Addition of Colourings and Preservatives
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Whole Hen's Egg, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Gin (1.1 %), Raspberry Juice Concentrate (0.6 %), Whey Products (Milk), Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids (Soya), Lecithins, Stabiliser: Sorbitol, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Whole Milk Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavourings, Alcohol, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Starch (Wheat)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from heat. Best before: see side of pack
Number of uses
A pack contains ca. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Bahlsen,
- 30001 Hannover,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
- bahlsen.com
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 35 g (approx. 3 pieces)
|RI* per 35 g
|Energy
|1708 kJ/407 kcal
|598 kJ/142 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|15 g
|5,3 g
|8 %
|of which saturates
|8,6 g
|3,0 g
|15 %
|Carbohydrates
|61 g
|21 g
|8 %
|of which sugar
|47 g
|16 g
|18 %
|Fibre
|6,2 g
|2,2 g
|-
|Protein
|3,9 g
|1,4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,14 g
|0,05 g
|<1 %
|* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|A pack contains ca. 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
