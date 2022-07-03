Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Bourguignon 540G

Everything tasted good just more sauce than anythi
Everything tasted good just more sauce than anything even if it was bulked out with more mushrooms and onions then rating would be much higher
I had it with new potatoes and vegatables . i foun
I had it with new potatoes and vegatables . i found it very tasty
This was so nice, beef tender, added small cooked
This was so nice, beef tender, added small cooked potatoes and frozen peas and stretched to meal for three with buttered french bread…lovely.
Not my idea of "Finest"
Disappointing. Quite tasteless and very greasy. I had to skim off a layer of oil that floated on top as it cooked in the oven. Won't be buying it again.
Absolutely amazing meal. Would highly recommend!
Absolutely amazing meal. Would highly recommend! Plenty of sauce and tender lovely beef in chunks. Full of flavour equally enjoyable with rice or vegetables. If you have a bigger appetite you may want the whole portion for one but well worth a fiver.
Pretty good
Meat content was excellent, but the sauce lacked the richness that a bourguignon should offer. However it was convenient to cook & I would still buy again.
Perfick!
Great tasting with big chunks of tender Beef and juicy mushrooms n' onions. Please Sir can I have some more?