Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Bourguignon 540G

4(7)
Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Bourguignon 540G

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1148kJ
274kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
13.5g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.61g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked diced beef with red wine gravy, silverskin onions, button mushrooms and bacon lardons with added water.
  • Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • SLOW COOKED Tender diced beef in a rich red wine gravy with silverskin onions, button mushrooms & bacon lardons.
  • Pack size: 540G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (41%), Button Mushroom, Silverskin Onion, Water, Bacon Lardons (4.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Red Wine, Beer [Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops], Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Tomato, Garlic, Beef Extract, Herbs, Rice Flour, Molasses, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Spices.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven cook 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Empty contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil and stir sauce before returning to the oven uncovered for a further 20 minutes.

Hob
Instructions: 8-10 mins
Empty contents of pouch into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Made using British beef and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (216g**)
Energy531kJ / 127kcal1148kJ / 274kcal
Fat6.3g13.5g
Saturates2.6g5.6g
Carbohydrate5.6g12.2g
Sugars2.3g4.9g
Fibre0.7g1.6g
Protein11.6g25.1g
Salt0.75g1.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 540g typically weighs 432g.--
7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Everything tasted good just more sauce than anythi

3 stars

Everything tasted good just more sauce than anything even if it was bulked out with more mushrooms and onions then rating would be much higher

I had it with new potatoes and vegatables . i foun

4 stars

I had it with new potatoes and vegatables . i found it very tasty

This was so nice, beef tender, added small cooked

5 stars

This was so nice, beef tender, added small cooked potatoes and frozen peas and stretched to meal for three with buttered french bread…lovely.

Not my idea of "Finest"

2 stars

Disappointing. Quite tasteless and very greasy. I had to skim off a layer of oil that floated on top as it cooked in the oven. Won't be buying it again.

Absolutely amazing meal. Would highly recommend!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing meal. Would highly recommend! Plenty of sauce and tender lovely beef in chunks. Full of flavour equally enjoyable with rice or vegetables. If you have a bigger appetite you may want the whole portion for one but well worth a fiver.

Pretty good

4 stars

Meat content was excellent, but the sauce lacked the richness that a bourguignon should offer. However it was convenient to cook & I would still buy again.

Perfick!

5 stars

Great tasting with big chunks of tender Beef and juicy mushrooms n' onions. Please Sir can I have some more?

