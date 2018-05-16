Buttermilk Plant Powered Vegan Chocolate Bombe 57G

Product Description
- Choccy Shell Drizzled in White Choccy, Filled with Mini Marshmallows
- No excuses not to share!
- David & Tracy x
- Made for life's little indulgences
- We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients. No nasties. Zero waste. No excuses not to share.
- We appreciate it is hard to share a Choccy Bombe
- ... maybe just the odd sip.
- Treat yourself better
- Plant-powered
- Drop it like it's hot!
- Dairy and Palm Oil Free
- Free from milk and gluten
- Natural Ingredients
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 57G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Marshmallow (12%) (Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelling Agent: Carrageenan, Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Colour: Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide, Stabiliser: Polyphosphate), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavourings, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory handling Peanuts and Tree Nuts as ingredients. Allergens: refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool, dark, dry conditions.Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within 2 weeks. Best before: see back of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Bombe
- 1. Drop the Bombe into your lucky mug
- 2. Heat up your favourite milk
- 3. Pour your hot milk over the Bombe
- 4. Wait for the magic to happen...
- 5. Stir (five to the left, six to the right) and enjoy!
- (Top Bombing Tip: don't forget to scoop the goo-ey bits at the bottom)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
Return to
- By post or in person, please contact:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
- www.buttermilk.co.uk
Net Contents
57g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2196kJ, 528kcal
|Fat
|32.6g
|of which Saturates
|19.5g
|Carbohydrates
|54.6g
|of which Sugars
|39.3g
|Protein
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.01g
