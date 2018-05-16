We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Buttermilk Plant Powered Vegan Chocolate Bombe 57G

Buttermilk Plant Powered Vegan Chocolate Bombe 57G
£2.00
£3.51/100g

Product Description

  • Choccy Shell Drizzled in White Choccy, Filled with Mini Marshmallows
  • No excuses not to share!
  • David & Tracy x
  • Made for life's little indulgences
  • We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients. No nasties. Zero waste. No excuses not to share.
  • We appreciate it is hard to share a Choccy Bombe
  • ... maybe just the odd sip.
  • ©2021 Buttermilk Confections Ltd
  • Treat yourself better
  • Plant-powered
  • Drop it like it's hot!
  • Dairy and Palm Oil Free
  • Free from milk and gluten
  • Natural Ingredients
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 57G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Marshmallow (12%) (Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelling Agent: Carrageenan, Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Colour: Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide, Stabiliser: Polyphosphate), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavourings, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory handling Peanuts and Tree Nuts as ingredients. Allergens: refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool, dark, dry conditions.Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within 2 weeks. Best before: see back of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Bombe
  • 1. Drop the Bombe into your lucky mug
  • 2. Heat up your favourite milk
  • 3. Pour your hot milk over the Bombe
  • 4. Wait for the magic to happen...
  • 5. Stir (five to the left, six to the right) and enjoy!
  • (Top Bombing Tip: don't forget to scoop the goo-ey bits at the bottom)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
  • The Buttermilk Kitchen,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • England,

Return to

  • By post or in person, please contact:
  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
  • The Buttermilk Kitchen,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • England,
  • PL31 2QB.
  • www.buttermilk.co.uk

Net Contents

57g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2196kJ, 528kcal
Fat32.6g
of which Saturates19.5g
Carbohydrates54.6g
of which Sugars39.3g
Protein2.9g
Salt0.01g
