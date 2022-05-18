Tesco Decaff Cappuccino Sachets 120G (8X15)

Really nice cappuccino
I love these sachets and, I think, nicer than the Nescafe ones which I find are a little more bitter. Sadly, though, the Tesco ones are very often not available when I place my order. This appears to be the case with a lot of 'Tesco' products.
Nice taste, quite sweet but enjoyable, and mild flavour.
YUK!
Just like drinking a cup of hot sugary water
bit too sweet, need a de caf version and un sweetened
As i could not get my brand i always buy i tried these. They taste more like a very sweet latte ok if you like your cappuccino weak and sweet ,but not for me.
tasty
At last someone else has made a decaf cappuccino, very tasty and half the price of the branded one. winner all around.
Good taste but need an unsweetened choice
Tried this and was pleasantly suprised. Good taste. Disappointing not to have a decaf unsweetened though as many people do not take sugar.