Tesco Decaff Cappuccino Sachets 120G (8X15)

3.9(7)
Tesco Decaff Cappuccino Sachets 120G (8X15)
£0.90
£0.75/100g

One sachet

Energy
254kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated instant coffee with sugar and dried skimmed milk.
  • Barista Style Blended to a careful recipe for a frothy, warming instant coffee.
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk (19%), Glucose Syrup, Decaffeinated Coffee** (12%), Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Potassium Phosphates).
**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of a sachet into a mug. Add 200ml hot, not boiling, water. Stir well.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e (8 x 15g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne sachet (215ml)
Energy118kJ / 28kcal254kJ / 60kcal
Fat0.8g1.7g
Saturates0.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate4.5g9.7g
Sugars3.3g7.2g
Fibre0.3g0.6g
Protein0.6g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml hot water.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Really nice cappuccino

5 stars

I love these sachets and, I think, nicer than the Nescafe ones which I find are a little more bitter. Sadly, though, the Tesco ones are very often not available when I place my order. This appears to be the case with a lot of 'Tesco' products.

Nice taste, quite sweet but enjoyable, and mild fl

5 stars

Nice taste, quite sweet but enjoyable, and mild flavour.

YUK!

1 stars

Just like drinking a cup of hot sugary water

bit too sweet, need a de caf version and un sweet

4 stars

bit too sweet, need a de caf version and un sweetened

As i could not get my brand i always buy i tried

3 stars

As i could not get my brand i always buy i tried these. They taste more like a very sweet latte ok if you like your cappuccino weak and sweet ,but not for me.

tasty

5 stars

At last someone else has made a decaf cappuccino, very tasty and half the price of the branded one. winner all around.

Good taste but need an unsweetened choice

4 stars

Tried this and was pleasantly suprised. Good taste. Disappointing not to have a decaf unsweetened though as many people do not take sugar.

