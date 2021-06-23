Shaken Udder Vanillalicious Milkshake 750Ml
Product Description
- High Temperature Pasteurised Milk Drink with Vanilla Beans
- Our deliciously rich and creamy Vanillalicious milkshake is made with real vanilla beans and lashings of fresh British milk. Full of scrumptious natural taste, you'll get your vanilla fix in a flash!
- Enjoy, Howie & Jodie!
- Our Journey
- Howie & Jodie met & discovered their mutual milk addiction
- They started creating delicious milkshake recipes at home...
- Shaken Udder was born!
- At festivals their milkshakes became a big hit.
- Shaken Udder fans demanded their milkshake fix all year round, so the duo launched their bottled range onto retail shelves!
- We believe in supporting British produce which is why we only use the best British milk
- 38% RI*calcium per 250ml serving
- * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
- Discover Delicious Dairy
- Made with Real Vanilla Beans
- Less than 5% added sugar
- Low fat
- Good source of calcium and protein
- Gluten free
- Love the Udder
- Milkshake with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 0.041ML
- Low fat
- Good source of calcium and protein
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk (95%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Vanilla Seeds
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days. Do not exceed the use by date.See Neck of Bottle for Use By
Preparation and Usage
- Shake to awake!
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings of 250ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable
Name and address
- Shaken Udder®,
- CO5 0PP,
- England.
- Shaken Udder®,
- Unit 587,
- Moat House,
Return to
- Keep in Touch
- Shaken Udder®,
- CO5 0PP,
- England.
- Shaken Udder®,
- Unit 587,
- Moat House,
- BT5 5AD,
- Ireland.
- Give us a call on 01621 868 710
- www.shakenudder.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|RI*
|Energy:
|263kJ (62kcal)
|Fat
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|of which sugars
|7.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.15g
|Vitamin B2 Riboflavin
|0.11mg
|0.28mg
|20%
|Vitamin B12
|0.26µg
|0.66µg
|26%
|Calcium
|120mg
|300mg
|38%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021