Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc and Exceptional Value.
This is an exceptionally good SB for the money and stands out from others at a similar price point. Lovely tropical fruit with the herbaceous edge that is missing from some cheap Marlborough Sauvignons. Not quite as good as the Villa Maria Reserve Sauvignon but several pounds cheaper so fair enough.
Wow
Perfect with chicken and fish. Subtle flavours. Delicate and delicious
Fave sav b
My favourite Sauvignon Blanc. I only drink Marlborough region and this is one of the better ones for me. A great dry wine, a little acidic as all sav b’s are.