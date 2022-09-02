We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
  • In our Marlborough vineyards, sunstones absorb sunshine during the day, radiating heat onto the vines at night, resulting in our distinctly vibrant wines.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Ripened by Sun and Stone
  • Passion Fruit & Citrus with a Zesty Finish
  • Gluten Free
  • New Zealand Sustainable Winegrowing
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • From one of Marlborough's most famous producers, the Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc displays fresh and varietally true aromas of passionfruit and cut grass. On the palate, vibrant citrus fights to burst through before a succulent and crisp finish

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13.0% vol

Producer

Stoneleigh

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jamie Marfell

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes harvested for this wine were crushed and gently bag pressed to achieve fresh, elegant juice. The juice was then promptly clarified to a fermentation tank where it is fermented slowly at cool temperatures to retain the distinctive regional and varietal characters of Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough. After fermentation, each tank was evaluated and blended to make this classic Sauvignon Blanc

History

  • The Stoneleigh winery crafts distinctive, elegant, fruit-forward Marlborough wines that reflect the unique terroir of our stone-studded vineyards located in the Wairau Valley, the heart of the region. Started by nature, our philosophy of minimum intervention in the winery ensures that the vibrant flavours of Stoneleigh are captured in each and every bottle.

Regional Information

  • This wine comes from Wairau, the heart of Marlborough, the premier wine region of New Zealand. Situated in the top North point of the South Island of New Zealand, its main grape variety is the zesty and exuberant Sauvignon Blanc.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Storage

Wine should always be stored in a cool and dry place away from light and heat sources. This wine is best enjoyed now.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Stoneleigh Vineyards Ltd,
  • 38 Liverpool Street,
  • Blenheim 7274,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG.
  • Pernod Ricard Winemakers Spain, S.A.U.,
  • Paseo Mikeletegi 71,

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG.
  • www.stoneleigh.com

Net Contents

750ml

View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc and Exceptional Value.

5 stars

This is an exceptionally good SB for the money and stands out from others at a similar price point. Lovely tropical fruit with the herbaceous edge that is missing from some cheap Marlborough Sauvignons. Not quite as good as the Villa Maria Reserve Sauvignon but several pounds cheaper so fair enough.

Wow

5 stars

Perfect with chicken and fish. Subtle flavours. Delicate and delicious

Fave sav b

5 stars

My favourite Sauvignon Blanc. I only drink Marlborough region and this is one of the better ones for me. A great dry wine, a little acidic as all sav b’s are.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here