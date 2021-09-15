Tesco Finest Chicken Tagine 500G

Very tasty
Excellent!!! We both think it was the best main course we have had in the Meal Deal meals.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 539kJ / 129kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (28%), Water, Tomato, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato Purée, Chickpeas, Dried Diced Apricots [Apricot, Rice Flour], Olive Oil, SunBlush® Red Pepper, Sunblush® Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Salt, Chicken Extract, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Smoked Paprika, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chicken Fat, Green Chilli, Cumin, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper, Sugar, Ginger, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Cardamom Seed, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Allspice, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes. Remove film lid and stir well. Cook for a further 5-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From Frozen 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 40 minutes. Remove film lid and stir well. Cook for a further 5-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Made using British chicken.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (250g)
|Energy
|539kJ / 129kcal
|1346kJ / 322kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|23.5g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|7.8g
|Protein
|9.5g
|23.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
