Tesco Finest Chicken Tagine 500G

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£12.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
Product Description

  • Chicken breast and thigh in a spiced tomato sauce topped with red pepper and red onions.
  • Our Finest Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Enjoy as oven ready for you convenience.
  • Marinated and chargrilled chicken in a spiced tomato sauce, finished with chunky red pepper and red onions. Our chargrilled British chicken is marinated in yogurt, coriander, chilli and a hint of lemon. This is then complemented with a spiced tomato sauce packed full of chickpeas and apricots and finished with chunky red pepper and red onions.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (28%), Water, Tomato, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato Purée, Chickpeas, Dried Diced Apricots [Apricot, Rice Flour], Olive Oil, SunBlush® Red Pepper, Sunblush® Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Salt, Chicken Extract, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Smoked Paprika, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chicken Fat, Green Chilli, Cumin, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper, Sugar, Ginger, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Cardamom Seed, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Allspice, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary). 

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes. Remove film lid and stir well. Cook for a further 5-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 40 minutes. Remove film lid and stir well. Cook for a further 5-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (250g)
Energy539kJ / 129kcal1346kJ / 322kcal
Fat5.2g13.0g
Saturates1.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate9.4g23.5g
Sugars5.0g12.5g
Fibre3.1g7.8g
Protein9.5g23.8g
Salt0.7g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Very tasty

5 stars

Excellent!!! We both think it was the best main course we have had in the Meal Deal meals.

