Haliborange Vitamin D3 Adult Gummies Orange Flavoured 45Pk

45 Orange Flavour Food Supplement Gummies with Vitamin D.

Our new gummies for grown-ups have been tweaked, tuned and toned to support you from one day to the next. Tasty, chewy and packed with vitamins... need we say more? Go on, get a gummy in your tummy. When we're in sunlight, our bodies naturally produce Vitamin D - which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. These gorgeous gummies are like a bit of sunshine on your tongue and provide a daily dose of 25 µg of Vegan Vit D3; a handy way to lift your Vitamin D3 intake!

Adult Gummies High Strength 1000IU Immune Support One-A-Day Suitable for Vegans

When we're in sunlight, our bodies naturally produce Vitamin D - which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Colour: Paprika Extract, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Net Contents

45 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Chew 1 gummy per day (Adults 18+)

Lower age limit

18 Years