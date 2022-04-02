We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Hi Fibre Seed Loaf 800G

Write a review
Tesco Hi Fibre Seed Loaf 800G

One slice

Energy
680kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • High Fibre Six Seed Loaf 800g
  • Hi Fibre Six Seed Loaf 800g. Made and topped with sunflower, linseed and pumpkin seeds for a crunchy bite.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, oats, rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper slice
Energy1359kJ / 324kcal680kJ / 162kcal
Fat12.3g6.2g
Saturates1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate36.2g18.1g
Sugars2.1g1.1g
Fibre7.6g3.8g
Protein13.4g6.7g
Salt0.85g0.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best Tesco bread

5 stars

Love this bread - stays fresh longer than advertised, tastes good, freezes well and makes great toast. Our favourite.

Lovely bread

5 stars

Lovely bread

Absolutely delicious.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious.

