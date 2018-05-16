Lynx Ice Chill Storage Tin Gift Set
New
Product Description
- Lynx Ice Chill Storage Tin Gift Set
- So, it’s gifting time again. The age-old question, ‘what will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX Ice Chill Trio Gift Set relied on by gift givers everywhere to hit the spot, year after great-smelling year. Now featuring a sturdy metal tin that doubles as a storage box for all his tech essentials. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. There’ll be no need to fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us. The LYNX Ice Chill Tech Storage Tin Gift Set teams full-size LYNX Ice Chill Bodyspray, Bodywash and Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray together, so he can have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be – himself. The bodyspray features our new, revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell incredible for 48 hours. No matter what comes his way, he’s got ice in his veins and the attitude to take it on. The bodywash is a triple threat that keeps him smelling fresh for up to 12 zesty hours. Developed using our unique pro-scent technology, LYNX Ice Chill Antiperspirant guarantees up to 72 hours of dryness and frosty freshness. This set of Christmas gifts for him will up his fragrance game with the refreshing, zesty scent of iced mint & lemon – no matter what life throws his way, he’ll be ready with an iconic scent.
- LYNX Ice Chill Tech Storage Tin Gift Set includes three Christmas gifts for him: LYNX Ice Chill Bodyspray 150 ml, Bodywash 225 ml and Antiperspirant Deodorant 150 ml
- The bodyspray delivers the perfect amount of zing with a cooling mint and zesty lemon scent
- The bodywash is an ultra-fresh body, hair, and face wash that also leaves him smelling fresh and clean
- The antiperspirant deodorant spray gives him 72-hour protection against sweat and body odour
- The Tech Storage Tin featured in this gift set is perfect for storing all his tech essentials in one place
- This trio gift set for men is ideal for any occasion — think the ultimate present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner
Information
Ingredients
Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Menthol, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/Stem Water, Saccharide Isomerate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. Product contains menthol. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. Product contains menthol. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.