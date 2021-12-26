Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast 539G

Disgusting!!!!
Disgusting!!! Complete waste of money. I usually get quorn roast for Xmas and yummy but this looked amazing until you taste it. It’s chewy and flavourless except for an over powering taste of garlic. Never again
Would recommend.
Really enjoyed this, will be serving it for Christmas. I did add a tiny bit of olive oil half way through cooking just to prevent it from drying out. It definitely smells like turkey- tastes more like fake chicken. It was moist and made a lovely change from nut roasts. My only complaint is that I wish it was slightly bigger for the price.
Average....too salty
Not bad. I was hoping it would be more like regular seitan but it's more like a Linda McCartney 'chicken' roast in both taste and texture, but saltier (a bit too salty, really). I will get another for Chrimbo, but not excited about it.
Inedible
Looked good but the taste was inedible, it was way too salty and despite following cooking instructions me and my partner was ill afterwards. Would not recommend, worst meat substitute I've had.