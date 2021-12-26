We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast 539G

2.5(4)Write a review
1/4 of a pack

Energy
1085kJ
259kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.09g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 889kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat and pea protein roasting crown with salt and pepper seasoning topped with a garlic melt.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN Gobble, gobble this one up Wheat and pea protein with salt & pepper seasoning and a star shaped garlic melt
  • Pack size: 539G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Wheat Protein (47%), Water, Reconstituted Wheat Gluten, Reconstituted Wheat Starch, Corn Oil, Wheat Gluten, Reconstituted Pea Protein (2.5%), Oat Fibre, Palm Oil, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), Spices, Red Pepper, Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Iron, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.  For best results cook from frozen. 190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 75-80 mins. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

539g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (122g**)
Energy889kJ / 213kcal1085kJ / 259kcal
Fat9.7g11.8g
Saturates1.7g2.0g
Carbohydrate8.6g10.5g
Sugars2.3g2.8g
Fibre5.2g6.3g
Protein20.2g24.7g
Salt0.90g1.09g
Vitamin B121.20µg1.46µg
Iron6.1mg7.4mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 539g typically weighs 488g.--
4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Disgusting!!!!

1 stars

Disgusting!!! Complete waste of money. I usually get quorn roast for Xmas and yummy but this looked amazing until you taste it. It’s chewy and flavourless except for an over powering taste of garlic. Never again

Would recommend.

5 stars

Really enjoyed this, will be serving it for Christmas. I did add a tiny bit of olive oil half way through cooking just to prevent it from drying out. It definitely smells like turkey- tastes more like fake chicken. It was moist and made a lovely change from nut roasts. My only complaint is that I wish it was slightly bigger for the price.

Average....too salty

3 stars

Not bad. I was hoping it would be more like regular seitan but it's more like a Linda McCartney 'chicken' roast in both taste and texture, but saltier (a bit too salty, really). I will get another for Chrimbo, but not excited about it.

Inedible

1 stars

Looked good but the taste was inedible, it was way too salty and despite following cooking instructions me and my partner was ill afterwards. Would not recommend, worst meat substitute I've had.

