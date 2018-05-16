Light & Free Greek Style Yogurt Stky Toffee 4X115g

- Energy251 kJ 59 kcal3%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates0.1g0%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt0.17g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fat free toffee flavour yogurt with sweeteners.
- Have you noticed our new look?
- It's part of our journey to reduce our Impact on the environment.
- Find out more on our website.
- Light*
- *Over 30% fewer calories than most full fat fruit yogurts
- 251 kJ 59 kcal per pot▴
- ▴3% of an adult's reference intake.
- Live free
- Everyone should be free to live life to the fullest.
- Free to experiment, enjoy, savour. Without anything stopping you.
- That's what our thick & creamy Greek style yogurt is all about. Full of flavour, with 0% fat and 0% added sugar.**
- **contains naturally occurring sugars
- Past my Date?
- Look, Smell, Taste Don't Waste
- Rinse - Pot - Recycle
- Card - Recycle
- 0% Fat
- 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pass me the spoon!
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 460G
- Source of fibre
- 0% added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Oligofructose (Fibre), Starches (Potato, Tapioca), Modified Maize starch, Hibiscus Concentrate, Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in blue.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Danone Ltd,
- Danone Ltd,
- Po Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
UK: 0808-144-9451 Free Phone
- Danone Ltd,
- Po Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
ROI: 1800-144-9451 Callsave
- Danone Ltd,
- Block: 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
lightandfree.com
Net Contents
4 x 115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 115g serving
|%RI*** per serving
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|218
|251
|-
|51
|59
|3
|Fat (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.3
|8.4
|3
|of which sugars (g)
|5.3
|7.2
|8
|Fibre (g)
|1.7
|2.0
|Protein (g)
|4.5
|5.2
|10
|Salt
|0.15
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (RI***)
|159(20%)
|183
|23
|*** RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
