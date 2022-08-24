We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Spice Tailor Bengali Coconut Lentil Daal 325G

image 1 of The Spice Tailor Bengali Coconut Lentil Daal 325G
Product Description

  • Yellow lentils cooked in a coconut gravy, mildly spiced and in individual pouches.
  • It is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Visit The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • Discover quick, easy recipe ideas and more about our products at: thespicetailor.com
  • Daal is a staple of all Indian homes. It's our soul food & superfood rolled into one - comforting but packed with nutrients. Our Bengali Coconut Lentil Daal is light, mildly spiced, harmonious and with slivered coconut pieces, it is truly addictive and ready in just minutes.
  • Anjum
  • Cholar lentil and fried puris are a Bengali classic. So creamy, nutty & delicate.
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Plant powered
  • A delicious bowl full of light lentil goodness
  • No other ingredients required!
  • No nasties
  • Low in sugar
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 325G
Information

Ingredients

Cooked Lentils (58%) (Water, Bengal Gram), Water, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Milk Powder (2%), Ground Whole Spices, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Red Chillies, Turmeric Powder, Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.For Best Before Date See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Produced and Packed in India. Non EU coconut milk powder

Preparation and Usage

  • Two Simple Steps
  • 1. Fry the whole spices in 1-2 tsp of hot oil (or ghee) until sizzling
  • 2. Add the lentils and bring to a simmer... then serve!

Number of uses

Serves 2-3 as a main

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Ltd,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number on the base. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy495kJ/
-119kcal
Fat5.6g
of which Saturates2.3g
Carbohydrate11g
of which sugars1.4g
Fibre2.7g
Protein4.9g
Salt1.0g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great quality product. Lovely creamy sauce, easy t

5 stars

Great quality product. Lovely creamy sauce, easy to follow instructions on the packet.

Amazing sauce really high quality. Freshest I have

5 stars

Amazing sauce really high quality. Freshest I have tried and probably better than takeaway! Lovely and creamy.

Great little kit. Easy to use and has everything y

5 stars

Great little kit. Easy to use and has everything you need to make a great curry.

I'm not really a fan of coconut. However, I found

4 stars

I'm not really a fan of coconut. However, I found this daal quite tasty and easy to make (everything you need is in this kit). It's not too spicy and can be ready in minutes.

Made this for dinner with rice. Had a lovely cream

4 stars

Made this for dinner with rice. Had a lovely creamy flavour and just the right portion size for me! The spice level is very mild, I prefer something with a bit more bite, but still a very tasty tea.

Simple and quality

5 stars

Quick and easy to make with simple how to instructions. Great flavour and taste as expected. Not too spicy and great quality.

Good quality with easy to follow cooking guideline

4 stars

Good quality with easy to follow cooking guideline. Taste was decent but the amount you get for the price isn’t quite enough for me.

High quality product with a lovely mellow coconut

5 stars

High quality product with a lovely mellow coconut taste. Easy to make and really tasty.

Great quality taste very healthy too not spicy mil

5 stars

Great quality taste very healthy too not spicy mild but the taste is amazing.

Tasty, quick and easy to cook. Could do with more

3 stars

Tasty, quick and easy to cook. Could do with more flavour though and this is more like a side dish than a main for 2 people

