Schwarzkopf Styling Volume Lift Mousse 250Ml

Schwarzkopf Styling Vol Lift Mousse 250ml

Schwarzkopf Styling is a salon inspired range of hairsprays, mousses and heat sprays that ensure the perfect balance between hold and suppleness to create long-lasting styles at home. Schwarzkopf Styling Volume Lift Mousse with Lift Technology & Collagen provides long lasting volume without drying your hair out. The anti-static formula adds body and strength from roots to tips, is easy to wash out with no stickiness or residue and provides strong hold for 48hrs.

Hair mousse Long lasting volume Does not dry your hair out Easy to wash out with no stickiness or residue Strong 48hr hold Hair Styling Volume Lift

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, VP/VA Copolymer, Polyquaternium-11, Sodium Benzoate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Isobutane, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Pantolactone

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage