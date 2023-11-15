We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwarzkopf Styling Volume Lift Mousse 250Ml

Schwarzkopf Styling Vol Lift Mousse 250ml
Schwarzkopf Styling is a salon inspired range of hairsprays, mousses and heat sprays that ensure the perfect balance between hold and suppleness to create long-lasting styles at home.Schwarzkopf Styling Volume Lift Mousse with Lift Technology & Collagen provides long lasting volume without drying your hair out. The anti-static formula adds body and strength from roots to tips, is easy to wash out with no stickiness or residue and provides strong hold for 48hrs.
Hair mousseLong lasting volumeDoes not dry your hair outEasy to wash out with no stickiness or residueStrong 48hr holdHair StylingVolume Lift
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, VP/VA Copolymer, Polyquaternium-11, Sodium Benzoate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Isobutane, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Pantolactone

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

The Schwarzkopf Stylist recommends:- Shake well and hold can upside down- Dispense mousse into palm and apply to damp hair- Blow-dryer heat intensifies the effect- Style your hair as desired- Do not rinse

