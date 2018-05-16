Schar Gluten Free Spekulatius Spiced Biscuits 100G

Product Description
- Gluten and wheat free spiced biscuit.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-016-317
- Wheat, Lactose and Gluten-Free
- Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Maize Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Sugar Syrup, Lupine Flour, Cinnamon 1, 3%, Blend of Spices, Modified Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Best before: See bottom of pack.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Name and address
- Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
- Winkelau 9,
- 39014 Burgstall,
- Postal (BZ),
- Italy.
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd,
Return to
- Get in Touch with Us!
- go.schaer.com/get-in-touch
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd,
- 401 Faraday Street,
- Birchwood Park,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6GA.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|6,3 g = 1 Spekulatius
|Energy
|1946 kJ
|123 kJ
|-
|463 kcal
|29 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|1,0 g
|of which saturates
|7,9 g
|0,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|4,6 g
|of which sugars
|25 g
|1,6 g
|Fibre
|3,5 g
|0,2 g
|Protein
|5,0 g
|0,3 g
|Salt
|0,43 g
|0,03 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.