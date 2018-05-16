We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schar Gluten Free Spekulatius Spiced Biscuits 100G

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free spiced biscuit.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-016-317
  • Wheat, Lactose and Gluten-Free
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Maize Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Sugar Syrup, Lupine Flour, Cinnamon 1, 3%, Blend of Spices, Modified Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Best before: See bottom of pack.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
  • Winkelau 9,
  • 39014 Burgstall,
  • Postal (BZ),
  • Italy.
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Get in Touch with Us!
  • go.schaer.com/get-in-touch
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g6,3 g = 1 Spekulatius
Energy1946 kJ123 kJ
-463 kcal29 kcal
Fat16 g1,0 g
of which saturates7,9 g0,5 g
Carbohydrate73 g4,6 g
of which sugars25 g1,6 g
Fibre3,5 g0,2 g
Protein5,0 g0,3 g
Salt0,43 g0,03 g
