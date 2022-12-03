Ambrosia Light 30% Less Sugar & Fat Custard 500G

amazing
I love this, taste amazing with minced pies :) cold over a nice warm pudding
Tasty and easy
Really tasty custard and couldn’t tell it was the light version - so a healthier option! Really easy to heat up and was ready in no time. Would highly recommend.
Loved the low sugar content
Really liked this as I don’t like custard that is too sweet. I prefer it to the full sugar version
Taste exactly like the normal custard which is amazing on its own and with lots of different deserts.
Great taste and texture! Thick but smooth and silky. Personally couldn't taste the difference with less sugar so a really good bonus!
Really nice product. Delicious.
Just as good as the original, but more healthier. Does not compromise on the taste itself.
Has the silky smooth texture of Ambrosia custard. Less sugar is noticeable and takes away from the taste a little. If having with another sweet treat then this custard would be ideal to keep sugar levels down.
Delicious custard
This custard is so delicious considering the 30% less sugar & fat. I did not notice a difference in taste in comparison to the regular version. Good price and would definitely recommend it.
No compromise on taste
Love the eco packaging, easy to pour. The whole family loves it! No compromise on taste either