Ambrosia Light 30% Less Sugar & Fat Custard 500G

image 1 of Ambrosia Light 30% Less Sugar & Fat Custard 500G
Per 125g portion

Energy
411kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ/78kcal

Product Description

  • Light Devon Custard made with West Country Milk.
  • This Ambrosia Light Devon Custard has 30% less sugar and 30% less fat than the standard Devon Custard.with the same delicious flavour. It's lovingly made in our Devon creamery, using skimmed milk from the West Country. Enjoy the creaminess hot or cold, on its own or poured over your favourite pudding, from sticky toffee pudding to apple crumble, or with freshly cut fruit. The 500g carton contains enough for four servings, perfect for serving to a group or keeping in the fridge and enjoying over three days. Light Devon Custard is a good source of calcium and it's suitable for vegetarians too.Great if you fancy a lighter sweet treat. At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.
  • From our home to yours... "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family".
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C020428
  • Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Ambrosia Light Devon Custard Carton
  • Creamy custard made with West Country milk
  • Less than 3% fat
  • 30% less sugar and 30% less fat than Ambrosia Devon Custard
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Modified Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavourings, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin), Total Milk Content 78%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking times as needed.

Hob
Instructions: 1.Empty contents into a saucepan.
2.Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Call 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Portion
Energy329kJ/78kcal411kJ/98kcal
Fat2.0g2.5g
of which saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate12.1g15.1g
of which sugars7.4g9.3g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.9g3.6g
Salt0.12g0.15g
Calcium100mg (13% RI)125mg (16% RI)
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pack contains 4 portions--
amazing

5 stars

I love this, taste amazing with minced pies :) cold over a nice warm pudding

Tasty and easy

5 stars

Really tasty custard and couldn’t tell it was the light version - so a healthier option! Really easy to heat up and was ready in no time. Would highly recommend.

Loved the low sugar content

5 stars

Really liked this as I don’t like custard that is too sweet. I prefer it to the full sugar version

Taste exactly like the normal custard which is ama

5 stars

Taste exactly like the normal custard which is amazing on its own and with lots of different deserts.

Great taste and texture! Thick but smooth and silk

5 stars

Great taste and texture! Thick but smooth and silky. Personally couldn't taste the difference with less sugar so a really good bonus!

Really nice product. Delicious.

5 stars

Really nice product. Delicious.

Just as good as the original, but more healthier.

5 stars

Just as good as the original, but more healthier. Does not compromise on the taste itself.

Has the silky smooth texture of Ambrosia custard.

3 stars

Has the silky smooth texture of Ambrosia custard. Less sugar is noticeable and takes away from the taste a little. If having with another sweet treat then this custard would be ideal to keep sugar levels down.

Delicious custard

5 stars

This custard is so delicious considering the 30% less sugar & fat. I did not notice a difference in taste in comparison to the regular version. Good price and would definitely recommend it.

No compromise on taste

5 stars

Love the eco packaging, easy to pour. The whole family loves it! No compromise on taste either

