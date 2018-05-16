Quaker Vibrant Oats Tropical Fruits Porridge 233G

- Energy992kJ 236kcal12%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars14g16%
- Salt0.24g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584 kJ
Product Description
- Mango & Passionfruit Flavour Microwaveable Oats with Dried Mango Pieces
- Magic breakfast fuel for learning
- We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast**
- You too can support at: www.magicbreakfast.com
- **Every day in UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- - Tasty tropical inspired mango and passionfruit flavour porridge with irresistible real mango pieces
- - Its 100% Natural Flavours & Colours brighten your day... the naturally colourful way!
- - Microwaveable Quaker porridge ready in 2 minutes
- - Made with 100% wholegrain oats
- - Vegan friendly
- - Helps lower cholesterol* †Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease
- - This pack contains 6 servings
- Tropical fruits Vibrant Oats includes real fruit pieces and colour from Beta Carotene. Its 100% Natural Flavours & Colours brighten your day... the naturally colourful way! Brighter Days Start Inside This Box. Move aside, boring brekkie. Your morning's about to have a vibrant revamp!
- The Oats? 100% Wholegrain. The Milk? Go for dairy milk or try something different! Oat, almond, soy... equally delicious, whatever You Decide. The Colour? Uplifting Yellow - Lightening up your day the naturally colourful way. The Flavour? Tantalising Tropical Fruits with Irresistible Real mango pieces. The Effect? A bowlful of Pure Joy (and maybe a little food envy from others).
- Oat beta-glucan 3g per 100g. Each serving (39g) contains 38% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- "Quaker", the Quaker man device and the Oat So Simple Logo are registered trademarks.
- © Quaker Oats 2021
- 100% Wholegrain
- Real Fruit Pieces
- Natural colours & flavours
- Preservative free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 233G
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (82%), Sugar, Freeze Dried Mango (3%), Colour (Beta Carotene), Natural Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Barley, Soya and Milk For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before: See side of packStore in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Consumer Care,
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU.
Net Contents
6 x 39g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 39g
|Per 39g^1 (%*)
|Energy
|1584 kJ
|616 kJ
|992 kJ
|-
|376 kcal
|146 kcal
|236 kcal (12%*)
|Fat
|6.6 g
|2.6 g
|5.8 g (8%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.3 g
|0.5 g
|2.5 g (13%*)
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|25 g
|34 g
|of which Sugars
|14 g
|5.3 g
|14 g (16%*)
|Fibre
|7.4 g
|2.9 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|11 g
|4.1 g
|11 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.04 g
|0.24 g (4%*)
|This pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|^1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.