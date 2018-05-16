We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Tesco Finest Cooking Dark Chocolate 100G

Tesco Finest Cooking Dark Chocolate 100G
£1.50
£1.50/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2274kJ / 548kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with 72% cocoa solids.
  • Drawing on over 40 years of experience, our chocolatiers perfectly blend this cocoa with high quality ingredients to create a rich and decadent chocolate bar. Minimum cocoa solids 72%
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Mass**, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder**, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

**Rainforest alliance certified. Find out more at ra.org. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and milk.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 72% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 min/900W 40 secs
Break into small pieces and place in a small non metallic bowl.
Heat on full power.
Stir and repeat process above until the chocolate is completely melted.

Hob
Instructions: Break into small pieces and place in a basin over a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water, taking care to ensure that the water does not enter the mixture.
As the chocolate melts, stir until it is free flowing and ready to use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bar (20g)
Energy2274kJ / 548kcal455kJ / 110kcal
Fat37.8g7.6g
Saturates24.1g4.8g
Carbohydrate33.4g6.7g
Sugars23.5g4.7g
Fibre13.2g2.6g
Protein11.9g2.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
