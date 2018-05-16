Tesco Finest Cooking Dark Chocolate 100G

1/5 of a bar
- Energy
- 455kJ
-
- 110kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.8g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2274kJ / 548kcal
Product Description
- Dark chocolate with 72% cocoa solids.
- Drawing on over 40 years of experience, our chocolatiers perfectly blend this cocoa with high quality ingredients to create a rich and decadent chocolate bar. Minimum cocoa solids 72%
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Mass**, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder**, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.
**Rainforest alliance certified. Find out more at ra.org. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and milk.
Legal information
Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 72% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 min/900W 40 secs
Break into small pieces and place in a small non metallic bowl.
Heat on full power.
Stir and repeat process above until the chocolate is completely melted.
Hob
Instructions: Break into small pieces and place in a basin over a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water, taking care to ensure that the water does not enter the mixture.
As the chocolate melts, stir until it is free flowing and ready to use.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a bar (20g)
|Energy
|2274kJ / 548kcal
|455kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|37.8g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|24.1g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|23.5g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|13.2g
|2.6g
|Protein
|11.9g
|2.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.