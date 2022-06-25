Tesco Seasoned British Parsnips 600G

Easy and reasonable
As someone who hates peeling these were fantastic. Good price too.
Have a lovely flavor so much easier just to.pop in oven than prepare fresh when time is short
Perfect for Sunday lunch
Perfect size Nicely packaged
Absolutely love these parsnips, they are full of flavour
Okay, but too many different sizes
Sizes are too variable to cook evenly
Horrible.
The bag contained tiny bits of parsnips alongside huge pieces, so all took different times to cook. Completely stuck to my nonstick baking tray. Horribly sweet. How can they be so bad in these modern times?
Never given a bad review before but these were very poor. There were two decent sized parsnips and the rest were about the size of oven chips. Also quite chewy.
Half the packet were less than 1" and some ere less than a 1/4" and so burnt before the 'normal' size were cooked
Just goes to show how tastes vary. I have given these 5 STARS as I personally think they are more flavoursome than other alternatives. Used to always cook fresh parsnips but find the frozen variety far more convenient.
Don't bother, buy fresh, prep and freeze yourself
The whole packet consisted of 'chips' of parsnip. There wasn't a single piece that resembled a full sized parsnip...awful