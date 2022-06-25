We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Seasoned British Parsnips 600G

£ 1.60
£0.27/100g

¼ of a pack

Energy
663kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 614kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Honey parsnips with black pepper.
  • HONEY AND PEPPER DUSTING Carefully selected tender parsnips lightly seasoned for extra flavour
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parsnip, Olive Oil, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Honey Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30-35 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes, turning halfway through.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (108 g**)
Energy614kJ / 146kcal663kJ / 158kcal
Fat3.3g3.6g
Saturates0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate25.5g27.5g
Sugars8.0g8.6g
Fibre3.8g4.1g
Protein1.7g1.9g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 434g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Easy and reasonable

5 stars

As someone who hates peeling these were fantastic. Good price too.

Have a lovely flavor so much easier just to.pop i

5 stars

Have a lovely flavor so much easier just to.pop in oven than prepare fresh when time is short

Perfect for Sunday lunch

5 stars

Perfect size Nicely packaged

Absolutely love these parsnips, they are full of f

5 stars

Absolutely love these parsnips, they are full of flavour

Okay, but too many different sizes

3 stars

Sizes are too variable to cook evenly

Horrible.

1 stars

The bag contained tiny bits of parsnips alongside huge pieces, so all took different times to cook. Completely stuck to my nonstick baking tray. Horribly sweet. How can they be so bad in these modern times?

Never given a bad review before but these were ver

2 stars

Never given a bad review before but these were very poor. There were two decent sized parsnips and the rest were about the size of oven chips. Also quite chewy.

Half of packet were less than 1" long and so burnt

1 stars

Half the packet were less than 1" and some ere less than a 1/4" and so burnt before the 'normal' size were cooked

Just goes to show how tastes vary. I have given th

5 stars

Just goes to show how tastes vary. I have given these 5 STARS as I personally think they are more flavoursome than other alternatives. Used to always cook fresh parsnips but find the frozen variety far more convenient.

Don't bother, buy fresh, prep and freeze yourself

1 stars

The whole packet consisted of 'chips' of parsnip. There wasn't a single piece that resembled a full sized parsnip...awful

