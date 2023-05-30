We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Let's Cook Cheese Sauce 7+Month 2 X 80G

£1.80

£11.25/kg

Smooth cheese sauceUse as part of a varied weaning diet.
Our Cheese Sauce is ideal for making quick and tasty meals with your little ones. Tasty and full of flavour with a natural source of calcium and with no added sugar.
Heinz for Baby has created Let's Cook! - a range of baby grade home cooking ingredients to bring time-saving convenience and tasty recipe options to parents! Ready in minutes, with appropriate textures & sizes for each stage of your little one's development, these playful products are made with love. Absolutely no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
Specially made for little onesA natural sauce of calciumNo added sugarSimply stir into pastaNo artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
Pack size: 160G
No added sugar

Ingredients

Water, Cheese (40%, contains Milk), Cornfour, Acidity Regulators - Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prep: Stir into hot, freshly cooked pasta or warm the sauce in a pan before adding it to your baby's meal.Always check temperature before serving.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

7 Months

