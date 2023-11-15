Leo Bancroft Smoothing Hair Mask & Cap Argan Oil 30Ml To find out more visit: www.leobancroft.com

What It Does A rich smoothing formulation of blended plant based oils to bring life back to hair. Just one more sleep to silkier, softer hair. - Helps smooth & calm frizz - Seals in shine for healthy looking hair - Works to strengthen & moisturize hair - Contains Coconut Oil & Argan Oil

Leo the award winning international hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you Using this simple but unique philosophy he has created a range of his favourite salon styling products for you to create the very best version of yourself.

Smoothing To Hydrate & Smooth Hair While You Sleep

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glycereth-26, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Hydrogenated Polysobutene, Vegetable Amino Acid, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Oxidized Corn Oil, Cetearyl Olivate, 1, 2- Hexenediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Polysorbate 60, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum (Fragrance), Sorbitan Olivate, Panthenol, Campesterol, Campestanol, Brassicasterol, Tocopherol, Stigmasterol, Beta-Sitostanol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Beta-Sitosterol, Chlorphenesin, Citric Acid, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Linum Usitassimum (Linseed) Seed Extract, Pisum Sativum (Pea) Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Sorbate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

30ml ℮

