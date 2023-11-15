We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Leo Bancroft Smoothing Hair Mask & Cap Argan Oil 30Ml

£3.00

£10.00/100ml

Leo Bancroft Smoothing Hair Mask & Cap Argan Oil 30MlTo find out more visit: www.leobancroft.com
What It DoesA rich smoothing formulation of blended plant based oils to bring life back to hair. Just one more sleep to silkier, softer hair.- Helps smooth & calm frizz- Seals in shine for healthy looking hair- Works to strengthen & moisturize hair- Contains Coconut Oil & Argan Oil
Leo the award winning international hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best youUsing this simple but unique philosophy he has created a range of his favourite salon styling products for you to create the very best version of yourself.
Leo Bancroft is a registered trade mark used under license.
SmoothingTo Hydrate & Smooth Hair While You Sleep
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glycereth-26, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Hydrogenated Polysobutene, Vegetable Amino Acid, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Oxidized Corn Oil, Cetearyl Olivate, 1, 2- Hexenediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Polysorbate 60, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum (Fragrance), Sorbitan Olivate, Panthenol, Campesterol, Campestanol, Brassicasterol, Tocopherol, Stigmasterol, Beta-Sitostanol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Beta-Sitosterol, Chlorphenesin, Citric Acid, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Linum Usitassimum (Linseed) Seed Extract, Pisum Sativum (Pea) Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Sorbate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to UseWash hair as usual and lightly towel dry. Massage hair mask through hair lengths. Comb hair through working the excess product back into hair before putting on cap. Ensure all hair is contained within the cap. And then to bed! In the morning remove the cap and rinse hair.Extra TipIf you would prefer not to wear in bed just wear for as long as possible and your hair will still see the benefits.

