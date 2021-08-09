We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Classic Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Bar 125G

Lindt Classic Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Bar 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g
Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Roasted Hazelnuts Pieces
  • Discover the creamy, smooth chocolate of Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE. Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE has been expertly crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers according to traditional Swiss recipes, using only the best tasting chocolate and finest quality ingredients. Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Smooth milk chocolate with gently roasted hazelnuts.
  • Smooth milk chocolate with gently roasted hazelnuts
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts (16%), Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400 Oloron-Saint-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO BOX 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2390 kJ
-574 kcal
Fat37 g
- of which saturates17 g
Carbohydrate50 g
- of which sugars47 g
Protein8.3 g
Salt0.25 g
