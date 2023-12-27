S/Hasen Good. Kind.Pure Nailpolish Crystal Blue 10Ml

Good. Kind. Pure. Sally Hansen's first plant-based formula, 100% vegan nail polish. Free from nasties and absolutely no animal-derived ingredients in the formula or packaging - including the brush! Offers beautiful colour and shine with no compromise. Vegan. Cruelty-free.

Please check back of packaging for latest ingredients list.

Blue nail colour Plant-based, vegan nail polish 100% natural, plant-based brush and bristles Provides radiant, healthy looking nails

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Alcohol, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isopropyl Alcohol, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Tin Oxide, Phosphoric Acid, [May contain/+/-:Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), Ultramarines (CI 77007), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Black No. 2 [Nano] (CI 77266), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Manganese Violet (CI 77742)]

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage