S/Hasen Good. Kind.Pure Nailpolish Crystal Blue 10Ml

4.3(1173)
£10.00

£10.00/10ml

Vegan

S/Hasen Good. Kind.Pure Nailpolish Crystal Blue 10Ml
Good. Kind. Pure. Sally Hansen's first plant-based formula, 100% vegan nail polish. Free from nasties and absolutely no animal-derived ingredients in the formula or packaging - including the brush! Offers beautiful colour and shine with no compromise. Vegan. Cruelty-free.
Please check back of packaging for latest ingredients list.
Blue nail colourPlant-based, vegan nail polish100% natural, plant-based brush and bristlesProvides radiant, healthy looking nails
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Alcohol, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isopropyl Alcohol, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Tin Oxide, Phosphoric Acid, [May contain/+/-:Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), Ultramarines (CI 77007), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Black No. 2 [Nano] (CI 77266), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Manganese Violet (CI 77742)]

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Make sure nails are clean and dryStep 2: Apply 2 coats of Good. Kind. Pure.™ ColourStep 3: Allow colour to dryStep 4: Apply 1 coat of Good. Kind. Pure.™ Top Coat. To add some extra strength to your nails, use Good.Kind.Pure Hardener

