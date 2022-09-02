We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Raspberry Flavour Frosting 400G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Raspberry Flavour Frosting 400G
£2.30
£0.58/100g

Per 33g

Energy
589kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.3g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1786kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavoured frosting.
  • A berry delight, this Raspberry Flavour Icing is perfect for topping both vanilla and chocolate cupcakes. A delicious addition to any garden party. Try layering on top of a vanilla & white chocolate sponge cake and garnish with raspberry fruits and a sprig of mint.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Anthocyanins(Colour (Anthocyanins), Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring(Ethanol, Water, Flavouring), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks. Storage in warm conditions may cause oil separation, should this occur gently stir back in. In cooler conditions leave product at room temperature for 1 - 2 hours and stir before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will fill and cover up to an 8'' (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy1786kJ / 425kcal589kJ / 140kcal
Fat16.1g5.3g
Saturates8.3g2.7g
Carbohydrate69.7g23.0g
Sugars67.5g22.3g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.63g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Icing & Marzipan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

how to ruin a cake...

1 stars

revolting, synthetic raspberry yuck. don't buy it.

Beautiful taste

5 stars

Lovely taste not to strong ,good texture well worth the money .will use again

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Tastes of raspberry and its fantastic and easy to spread in a Victoria sponge.

My grandchildren loved this

5 stars

Probably too sweet for most adults, and the taste is hardly that of a fresh raspberry, but the older family members all ate and enjoyed the icing on their cake and the grandchildren want the same icing this week. Not gourmet, but that was not expected

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here