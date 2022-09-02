Tesco Finest Raspberry Flavour Frosting 400G

how to ruin a cake...
revolting, synthetic raspberry yuck. don't buy it.
Beautiful taste
Lovely taste not to strong ,good texture well worth the money .will use again
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. Tastes of raspberry and its fantastic and easy to spread in a Victoria sponge.
My grandchildren loved this
Probably too sweet for most adults, and the taste is hardly that of a fresh raspberry, but the older family members all ate and enjoyed the icing on their cake and the grandchildren want the same icing this week. Not gourmet, but that was not expected