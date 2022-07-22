Doves Farm Organic Brown Rice Flour 290G

Very good.
Exactly what I wanted. It's quite a small bag which is perfect as l don't use it that often.
Preparing for flour shortage(rice/potato flour)
I really appreciate this option of rice flour, not only for consumers with celiac, but also for our preparation for potential flour shortage due to the current international situation. It would be great if Tesco& UK food industries will invest & proceed product developments in rice/potato flour products(noodles, bread, snacks) in this early stage, so that we do not have to be panicked this autumn & winter. Tesco own brand rice/potato flour would be fantastic, too.
I thought I was ordering a normal size rice flour
I thought I was ordering a normal size rice flour but this arrive. It's a ridiculous size and works out realy expensive.