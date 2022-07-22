We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doves Farm Organic Brown Rice Flour 290G

3.7(3)
Doves Farm Organic Brown Rice Flour 290G
£2.00
£6.90/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Brown Rice Flour
  • Find more than 200 delicious recipes at dovesfarm.co.uk
  • A whole flour made from brown rice which add a deliciously light nutty flavour to pancakes, pastry, sauces and cakes.
  • Organic works with nature and helps protect our planet. Its high standards encourage healthy soil and habitats so bees, birds, butterflies and other wildlife can flourish. That's why we've been pioneers of organic since 1978.
  • Clare & Michael
  • Founders, Doves Farm
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - Non UK agriculture
  • Crossed Grain - CUK-M-144, CUK-G-017
  • Organic
  • Wholegrain
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher Parve - KLBD
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

Brown Rice Flour*, *Organic produce

Produce of

Milled in the UK with EU and non EU rice

Name and address

  • Doves Farm Foods Ltd.,
  • Salisbury Road,
  • Hungerford,
  • RG17 0RF,
  • UK.
  • Via San Geroldo, 4,

Return to

  • Doves Farm Foods Ltd.,
  • Salisbury Road,
  • Hungerford,
  • RG17 0RF,
  • UK.
  • dovesfarm.co.uk

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1509kJ
-356kcal
Fat2.7g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate72g
of which sugars1.2g
Fibre2.7g
Protein9.3g
Salt0.03g
Very good.

5 stars

Exactly what I wanted. It's quite a small bag which is perfect as l don't use it that often.

Preparing for flour shortage(rice/potato flour)

5 stars

I really appreciate this option of rice flour, not only for consumers with celiac, but also for our preparation for potential flour shortage due to the current international situation. It would be great if Tesco& UK food industries will invest & proceed product developments in rice/potato flour products(noodles, bread, snacks) in this early stage, so that we do not have to be panicked this autumn & winter. Tesco own brand rice/potato flour would be fantastic, too.

I thought I was ordering a normal size rice flour

1 stars

I thought I was ordering a normal size rice flour but this arrive. It's a ridiculous size and works out realy expensive.

