Tesco Giant Pretzels 200G

Tesco Giant Pretzels 200G
£1.50
£0.75/100g

1/8 of a bag

Energy
410kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

high

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1639kJ / 387kcal

Product Description

  • Salted wheat pretzels.
  • GOLDEN & CRUNCHY Giant pretzel knots, sprinkled with sea salt
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dextrose, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1639kJ / 387kcal410kJ / 97kcal
Fat3.2g0.8g
Saturates0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate76.7g19.2g
Sugars4.4g1.1g
Fibre2.7g0.7g
Protein11.5g2.9g
Salt2.73g0.68g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
