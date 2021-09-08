Irie Eats Traditional Rice & Peas 250G

Lovely and tasty
Really easy to use. Do not have a microwave so just lightly fried for a few mins. Was great as I was in a hurry and had it with my jerk chicken. Will get kits next time to keep in cupboard as a change to other kits I buy regularly.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ/181kcal
Easy Cook Long Grain Rice (36%), Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk Extract, Water), Red Kidney Beans (8%), Sunflower Oil, Onion, Red Chilli, Black Pepper Powder, Salt, Dried Thyme, Thyme Extract (contains Emulsifier (E471))
Store in a cool dry place
Packed in UK
2 Servings per pack. Serving size is 125g
Sachet. Not Recyclable
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|762kJ/181kcal
|953kJ/226kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|6.1g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|36g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Protein
|4.0g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.14g
|-
|-
