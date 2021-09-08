We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Irie Eats Traditional Rice & Peas 250G

Irie Eats Traditional Rice & Peas 250G
£ 1.75
£0.70/100g
Per 125g Serving
  • Energy953kJ 226kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ/181kcal

Product Description

  • Irie Eats Trad Rice & Peas 250g
  • Easy cook long grain rice with red kidney beans, coconut milk and spices. The classic side to enjoy with a whole host of Caribbean dishes.
  • Irie Eats Authentic Caribbean Streetfood brings the delicious flava of the Caribbean to your home so you can create traditional island dishes to enjoy with family and friends!
  • Rice from non-UK souces
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • Authentic Caribbean Streetfood
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Easy Cook Long Grain Rice (36%), Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk Extract, Water), Red Kidney Beans (8%), Sunflower Oil, Onion, Red Chilli, Black Pepper Powder, Salt, Dried Thyme, Thyme Extract (contains Emulsifier (E471))

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Packed in UK

Number of uses

2 Servings per pack. Serving size is 125g

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Rd,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Rd,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • UK.
  • Grace Foods BV,
  • Bavincklaan,
  • 7Amstelveen,
  • 1183 AT,
  • Netherlands.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy762kJ/181kcal953kJ/226kcal
Fat4.9g6.1g
of which saturates2.6g3.3g
Carbohydrate29g36g
of which sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre3.0g3.8g
Protein4.0g5.0g
Salt0.11g0.14g
2 Serving per pack. Serving size is 125g--
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Lovely and tasty

4 stars

Really easy to use. Do not have a microwave so just lightly fried for a few mins. Was great as I was in a hurry and had it with my jerk chicken. Will get kits next time to keep in cupboard as a change to other kits I buy regularly.

