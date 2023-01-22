Tesco Beef Suet 200G

Steak & Kidney Suet Pudding

Cooking time: 2hrs 30mins

Makes: 1 pack will make 1 pudding/serves 6

You will need:

½ tbsp vegetable oil, 2 onions, halved and sliced, 1 large carrot, diced, 2 bay leaves,1 tsp salt,1 tsp ground black pepper

2 tbsp plain flour, 1 tsp English mustard, 600g diced lean stewing steak, 200g kidneys, halved, cored and cut into chunks

200ml stout, 200ml strong beef stock

For the suet pastry

400g plain flour, 1 tsp baking powder, ½ tsp salt, 200g beef suet, 200ml cold water

soft butter, for greasing, 1.8 litre (3 pint) pyrex pudding bowl, greaseproof paper, foil and string

Method:

1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large, non-stick pan. Fry the onions, carrot and bay leaves for 15 mins, stirring frequently, until golden.

2. Mix the flour, mustard powder, salt & pepper in a large bowl. Toss in the steak and kidneys until coated. Remove the vegetables from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the remaining oil to the pan and fry the meat until browned.

3. Stir the stout into the remaining flour left in the bowl, then pour into the pan of meat with the stock, and stir over the heat until thickened to a gravy. Return the vegetables to the pan, cover tightly and simmer for 1 hr, stirring frequently, so that the flour in the sauce doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. If necessary, add a drop or two of water to loosen the consistency, but not too much as you want a thick gravy. The meat won’t be completely tender, but it will cook further in the pudding. Set aside to cool or chill overnight.

4. To make the suet pastry, put the flour, baking powder, salt and suet in a bowl. Pour in 200ml cold water and stir with a round-bladed knife to bring the mixture together as a dough. Tip onto a lightly floured surface, knead briefly until smooth, then cut off 1/4 and set aside.

5. Very generously grease a 1.8 litre (3 pint) pyrex pudding bowl. Roll out the biggest piece of dough to a circle large enough to line the inside of the basin right up to the rim. Press the pastry into the basin so that it is an even thickness, then spoon in the steak & kidney mixture. Roll out the remaining pastry to make a round to fit as a lid on top of the basin. Brush round the edge with water, then place on top of the filling, wetted-side down, and seal all the way round with the sides to enclose.

6. Cover the basin with a double layer of greased baking parchment and foil, pleating them first to allow for expansion.Then tie with string, adding a string handle for easy lifting in and out of the pan.

7. Put an upturned heatproof saucer in the base of a large pan and put the pudding basin on top. Pour in boiling water from the kettle to come 3/4 up the side of the basin, then cover the pan tightly with a lid. Leave to simmer for 2 hrs 30 mins over a low heat. If you need to, top with more boiling water.

8. Remove the pudding from the pan and leave to settle for 5 mins, then turn out onto a plate.

All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking