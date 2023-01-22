We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beef Suet 200G

3.8(8)Write a review
Tesco Beef Suet 200G
£1.30
£6.50/kg

Per 33g

Energy
1059kJ
257kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
26.0g

high

37%of the reference intake
Saturates
20.9g

high

105%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3211kJ / 779kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded beef suet.
  • PUDDINGS & DUMPLINGS Great for dumplings, just add flour and water
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef Fat, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Steak & Kidney Suet Pudding
    Cooking time: 2hrs 30mins
    Makes: 1 pack will make 1 pudding/serves 6
    You will need: 
    ½ tbsp vegetable oil, 2 onions, halved and sliced, 1 large carrot, diced, 2 bay leaves,1 tsp salt,1 tsp ground black pepper
    2 tbsp plain flour, 1 tsp English mustard, 600g diced lean stewing steak, 200g kidneys, halved, cored and cut into chunks
    200ml stout, 200ml strong beef stock
    For the suet pastry
    400g plain flour, 1 tsp baking powder, ½ tsp salt, 200g beef suet, 200ml cold water
    soft butter, for greasing, 1.8 litre (3 pint) pyrex pudding bowl, greaseproof paper, foil and string

    Method:
    1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large, non-stick pan. Fry the onions, carrot and bay leaves for 15 mins, stirring frequently, until golden.
    2. Mix the flour, mustard powder, salt & pepper in a large bowl. Toss in the steak and kidneys until coated. Remove the vegetables from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the remaining oil to the pan and fry the meat until browned.
    3. Stir the stout into the remaining flour left in the bowl, then pour into the pan of meat with the stock, and stir over the heat until thickened to a gravy. Return the vegetables to the pan, cover tightly and simmer for 1 hr, stirring frequently, so that the flour in the sauce doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. If necessary, add a drop or two of water to loosen the consistency, but not too much as you want a thick gravy. The meat won’t be completely tender, but it will cook further in the pudding. Set aside to cool or chill overnight.
    4. To make the suet pastry, put the flour, baking powder, salt and suet in a bowl. Pour in 200ml cold water and stir with a round-bladed knife to bring the mixture together as a dough. Tip onto a lightly floured surface, knead briefly until smooth, then cut off 1/4 and set aside.
    5. Very generously grease a 1.8 litre (3 pint) pyrex pudding bowl. Roll out the biggest piece of dough to a circle large enough to line the inside of the basin right up to the rim. Press the pastry into the basin so that it is an even thickness, then spoon in the steak & kidney mixture. Roll out the remaining pastry to make a round to fit as a lid on top of the basin. Brush round the edge with water, then place on top of the filling, wetted-side down, and seal all the way round with the sides to enclose.
    6. Cover the basin with a double layer of greased baking parchment and foil, pleating them first to allow for expansion.Then tie with string, adding a string handle for easy lifting in and out of the pan.
    7. Put an upturned heatproof saucer in the base of a large pan and put the pudding basin on top. Pour in boiling water from the kettle to come 3/4 up the side of the basin, then cover the pan tightly with a lid. Leave to simmer for 2 hrs 30 mins over a low heat. If you need to, top with more boiling water.
    8. Remove the pudding from the pan and leave to settle for 5 mins, then turn out onto a plate.

    All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy3211kJ / 779kcal1059kJ / 257kcal
Fat78.8g26.0g
Saturates63.4g20.9g
Carbohydrate14.8g4.9g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre1.7g0.6g
Protein1.7g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not what I expected

2 stars

Why would beef suet contain wheat flour? If I had read the packet properly I would not have bought this. I didn't like the results when I used it for suet puddings or for stuffing.

Excellent duet

5 stars

This makes excellent dumplings (just google online for a dumpling recipe!). Half the price of the well known brand but just as good.

used it to make bird fat balls so have no idea wha

3 stars

used it to make bird fat balls so have no idea what quality it was

This made lovely dumplings

5 stars

This made lovely dumplings

Easy to use

4 stars

Good quality made decent dumplings

Great product, makes dumplings very soft and fluff

5 stars

Great product, makes dumplings very soft and fluffy will be ordering more.

good value for a quality product perfect result's

5 stars

good value for a quality product perfect result's every time.

It states dumpling mix as well, so where is the re

1 stars

It states dumpling mix as well, so where is the recipe for dumplings, I decided to use half the packet with double the flour... Dumplings were completely stodgy......

