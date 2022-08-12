Aqua Pura Still Natural Mineral Water 12X500ml

Water was terrible had thro it out had terrible ta
I do not like the caps on the bottles, they are very fiddly to open and close. When they are not full the the bottles start to crumble as you try to close the tops. Will not buy again. Not keen on the water either.
Amazing water, great bottle caps. One of the best around. Simple, easy, doesn't ware out. Other reviewers need to learn how to drink properly.
The snap lid/cap is horrible; I have trapped my lip in these lids too many times and I will not be purchasing this water again until the lid/cap is changed to something more suitable. Fed up of having a fat lip.
Never mind the water, but the new bottle tops are ridiculous! I have had several soakings whilst opening, especially when in the sitting position. Back to the drawing board I would think.
Easily the best bottled still water I've ever tasted BUT SO OFTEN OUT OF STOCK! WHY?
I only drink this water along with my parents, but seems to be out of stock quite often. When will you bring it back please? And we would love bigger bottles if possible. A lot of waste with these small bottles. Thank you in advance
this water is out of stock when will be be coming in
Love the fact that this comes in 100% recycled bottles
I had this water delivered as a substitute, and it is not very nice at all. It states on the packaging that it is Cumbrian water, one can only guess that it comes straight out of Lake Windermere. It does not taste nice - and the odd flip cap thing too - I will not be getting this out of choice!