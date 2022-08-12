We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aqua Pura Still Natural Mineral Water 12X500ml

3.3(11)Write a review
Aqua Pura Still Natural Mineral Water 12X500ml
£3.00
£0.05/100ml

Product Description

  • 100% Pure British Still Natural Mineral Water
  • #theperfectplacetobe at Visitlakedistrict.com
  • Visit Haweswater Reservoir, Lake District, Cumbria.
  • Help for Heroes is a charity registered in England and Wales, number 1120920, and in Scotland, number SC044984.
  • Are you drinking enough water? Find out more at aqua-pura.com
  • Haweswater Reservoir, Lake District, Cumbria
  • Write to us at: Roxane UK Ltd, Armathwaite, CA4 9TU Cumbria.
  • Did you know?
  • Aqua Pura Natural Mineral Water is naturally protected and sourced next to a Special Area of Conservation in Cumbria. It flows through ancient under-ground rocks before we bottle it dat source. These rocks are called an 'aquifer' and are almost 300 million years old.
  • Most importantly, because we bottle from just one source, Aqua Pura will always deliver a clear and refreshing taste.
  • At Aqua Pura we are proud to call the beautiful county of Cumbria our home. Its stunning mountains, fells and lakes make a truly great outdoors.
  • The best thing about the Cumbrian countryside is that it's there to be experienced by all. We love encouraging everyone to get out and get active - and of course to enjoy drinking great-tasting Cumbrian Natural Mineral Water!
  • In Support of Help for Heroes
  • £30,000 will be donated from the sale of Still Water 500ml multipacks of 12 and Sparkling Water 500ml from the sale of Still Water 500ml multipacks of 8 and paid to Help for Heroes Trading Limited which gifts all of its taxable profits to Help for Heroes.
  • Bottle at source.
  • Quality Assured
  • 100% natural mineral water
  • Filtered by Nature
  • Pure British
  • Source from the rolling hills of Cumbria
  • Pack size: 6000ML

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from light, strong odours and chemicals. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within three days.Best before end: see bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Flip to Open
  • Snap to Close

Recycling info

Wrap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB4,
  • Low Plains,
  • Armathwaite,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA4 9TU.

Return to

  • GB4,
  • Low Plains,
  • Armathwaite,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA4 9TU.

Net Contents

12 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMineral Analysis mg/l
Calcium19
Magnesium7
Potassium3
Sodium11
Bicarbonate55
Chloride15
Sulphate14
Nitrate20
Dry Residue at 180°c110
pH (at source)6.4
View all Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

11 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Water was terrible had thro it out had terrible ta

1 stars

Water was terrible had thro it out had terrible taste was going call in about it’s I had 3 pkts

Caps on bottles very fiddly

2 stars

I do not like the caps on the bottles, they are very fiddly to open and close. When they are not full the the bottles start to crumble as you try to close the tops. Will not buy again. Not keen on the water either.

Amazing water, great bottle caps. One of the best

5 stars

Amazing water, great bottle caps. One of the best around. Simple, easy, doesn't ware out. Other reviewers need to learn how to drink properly.

Rubbish bottle cap - trapped my lip too many times

1 stars

The snap lid/cap is horrible; I have trapped my lip in these lids too many times and I will not be purchasing this water again until the lid/cap is changed to something more suitable. Fed up of having a fat lip.

Never mind the water, but the new bottle tops are

1 stars

Never mind the water, but the new bottle tops are ridiculous! I have had several soakings whilst opening, especially when in the sitting position. Back to the drawing board I would think.

PLEASE GET THIS BACK IN STOCK!

5 stars

Easily the best bottled still water I've ever tasted BUT SO OFTEN OUT OF STOCK! WHY?

We need more :)

5 stars

I only drink this water along with my parents, but seems to be out of stock quite often. When will you bring it back please? And we would love bigger bottles if possible. A lot of waste with these small bottles. Thank you in advance

this water is out of stock when will be be coming

5 stars

this water is out of stock when will be be coming in

Love it

5 stars

Love the fact that this comes in 100% recycled bottles

Bleugh!

2 stars

I had this water delivered as a substitute, and it is not very nice at all. It states on the packaging that it is Cumbrian water, one can only guess that it comes straight out of Lake Windermere. It does not taste nice - and the odd flip cap thing too - I will not be getting this out of choice!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here