Flora Plant Butter Spreadable 450G

Tastes like real butter
Tastes just like real butter. I've had lactose intolerance for a few years now & have been using a dairy free spread. Flora plant butter is the best tasting by far. I have used in cooking as a butter substitute but best of all in lovely creamy mashed potatoes or simply on toast or crumpets.
Versatile plant based butter
This is a good quality plant based butter which is as versatile as dairy based butters. Since first trying it it has become the standard one for us
Tasty
Tasted great
Like the tastiest dairy butter.
I bought this for my fiercely vegan son having bought other plant spreads before. This is way superior and loved by vegans and non vegans alike. Fabulous even on crumpets!!
Even better taste than butter!
I never thought I'd like eating anything as much as butter but this is delicious! Since I've had to eat dairy free, I've tried many spreads and this is absolutely the best, I love it and even my husband likes it as much as butter.
A perfect dairy alternative
Delicious and the right texture
Delicious palm oil free spread
Delicious vegan spread that I could enjoy just on a cracker, it’s so delicious. I do wish they did a salt free or low salt spread though. The most important thing to me is that it doesn’t contain ANY palm oil. Butter was the hardest thing for me to part with when I went dairy free but not any more. Highly recommended but please look into salt free.
Avoid
Flora buttery was vegan, until they changed the recipe. Then this came out. Jumping on the "plant based" bandwagon? There was nothing up with the old vegan buttery ffs. This is not good. Strange oily puffed up texture and tasted of absolutely nothing.