Flora Plant Butter Spreadable 450G

4.6(8)Write a review
Flora Plant Butter Spreadable 450G
£ 3.25
£7.23/kg

Product Description

  • Flora Plant Butter Spreadable 450G
  • Want to know more about Flora Plant? Check us out at www.flora.com
  • For product and recipe information visit flora.com
  • For more information visit upfield.com/contact
  • See flora.com/sustainability
  • We're rich, creamy and some might say dreamy! Just one taste and you'll forget about dairy. Flora Plant B+tter Spreadable is a delicious tasting alternative to butter that is perfect for spreading, cooking, frying, baking and all the foodie goodness in-between.
  • Catching those sweet summer rays with a picnic or BBQ? Why not add some plant-based goodness with Flora Plant B+tter Spreadable.
  • Flora Plant B+tter is suitable for vegetarians, vegans and contains no artificial colours and flavours.
  • Climate Footprint
  • 0.5kg CO2 EQ/100g
  • Flora plant is trademark of Upfield.
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Rich and creamy alternative to dairy butter
  • Great for spreading, baking and cooking
  • Made with 100% natural ingredients
  • Palm oil free
  • Completely dairy free and lactose free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Flavours

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Upfield UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • UK.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

  • Upfield UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • UK.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,
  • Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576.
8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Tastes like real butter

5 stars

Tastes just like real butter. I've had lactose intolerance for a few years now & have been using a dairy free spread. Flora plant butter is the best tasting by far. I have used in cooking as a butter substitute but best of all in lovely creamy mashed potatoes or simply on toast or crumpets.

Versatile plant based butter

5 stars

This is a good quality plant based butter which is as versatile as dairy based butters. Since first trying it it has become the standard one for us

Tasty

5 stars

Tasted great

Like the tastiest dairy butter.

5 stars

I bought this for my fiercely vegan son having bought other plant spreads before. This is way superior and loved by vegans and non vegans alike. Fabulous even on crumpets!!

Even better taste than butter!

5 stars

I never thought I'd like eating anything as much as butter but this is delicious! Since I've had to eat dairy free, I've tried many spreads and this is absolutely the best, I love it and even my husband likes it as much as butter.

A perfect dairy alternative

5 stars

Delicious and the right texture

Delicious palm oil free spread

5 stars

Delicious vegan spread that I could enjoy just on a cracker, it’s so delicious. I do wish they did a salt free or low salt spread though. The most important thing to me is that it doesn’t contain ANY palm oil. Butter was the hardest thing for me to part with when I went dairy free but not any more. Highly recommended but please look into salt free.

Avoid

2 stars

Flora buttery was vegan, until they changed the recipe. Then this came out. Jumping on the "plant based" bandwagon? There was nothing up with the old vegan buttery ffs. This is not good. Strange oily puffed up texture and tasted of absolutely nothing.

