Tesco Suffolk New Potatoes 750G

Store in a cool dry place.

Scrub gently and rinse well.

Hob

Place potatoes in saucepan.

Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired.

Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender.

Drain and serve.

Why not try?

Roasted New Potatoes with Sea Salt, Thyme and Cherry Tomatoes - Serves 4

Ingredients:

750g Suffolk new potatoes; 4 sprigs of thyme; 50ml rapeseed oil; 5g sea salt; 250g cherry tomatoes.

Method:

1. Place the potatoes in a pan of lightly salted boiling water. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until tender.

2. Drain and allow to cool slightly.

3. Heat the oil in a large roasting tray.

4. Add the potatoes and roast for 30 minutes, turning occasionally.

5. Add the cherry tomatoes and thyme and cook for a further 10 minutes.

6. For a twist, add a handful of chopped black olives at the same time as the cherry tomatoes.

Steam

Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water.

Cover with lid and steam for 20-25 minutes or until tender.

Once cooked, stand for 2 minutes before serving.