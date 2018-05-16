Tesco Suffolk New Potatoes 750G

- Energy529kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- New potatoes.
- Delicate & sweet. Freshly harvested from the rich soils of Suffolk. At Tesco we believe in the importance of selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with our trusted growers we ensure all our new potatoes are brought to you fresh throughout the year. In Suffolk, Jim Wayman looks after six family owned farms on the Heritage Coast of Suffolk. The fine, soft sandy soil and the constant sea breeze helps to keep the land frost free, ideal for growing New potatoes. Harvested when the leaves are still green for a delicate fluffy skin, firm smooth texture and a fresh naturally sweet flavour.
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
Potato
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Store in a cool dry place.
Scrub gently and rinse well.
Hob
Place potatoes in saucepan.
Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired.
Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender.
Drain and serve.
Why not try?
Roasted New Potatoes with Sea Salt, Thyme and Cherry Tomatoes - Serves 4
Ingredients:
750g Suffolk new potatoes; 4 sprigs of thyme; 50ml rapeseed oil; 5g sea salt; 250g cherry tomatoes.
Method:
1. Place the potatoes in a pan of lightly salted boiling water. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until tender.
2. Drain and allow to cool slightly.
3. Heat the oil in a large roasting tray.
4. Add the potatoes and roast for 30 minutes, turning occasionally.
5. Add the cherry tomatoes and thyme and cook for a further 10 minutes.
6. For a twist, add a handful of chopped black olives at the same time as the cherry tomatoes.
For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
Steam
Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water.
Cover with lid and steam for 20-25 minutes or until tender.
Once cooked, stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|302kJ / 71kcal
|529kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|26.1g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|3.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled in unsalted water according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.