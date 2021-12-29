We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Salted Caramel Melt In The Middle Puddings 170G

£4.00
£2.36/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1390kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Baked chocolate sponges with melting salted caramel centre, topped with cocoa and bronze dusting.
  • Expertly baked mini rich chocolate sponges are filled with an oozing velvety salted caramel centre before being dusted with sparkle for a festive finish.
  • Rich & Velvety oozing with salted caramel
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Sauce (22%) [Double Cream (Milk), Soft Brown Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Single Cream (Milk), Whole (Milk), Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Dextrose, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Cornflour, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 5 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 3 10 mins Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 900W/800W 40 secs/50 secs
Remove outer packaging.
Flip tray over onto a microwaveable plate and let the puddings decant.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (22g)
Energy1390kJ / 332kcal306kJ / 73kcal
Fat16.6g3.6g
Saturates10.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate39.7g8.7g
Sugars22.7g5.0g
Fibre1.4g0.3g
Protein5.3g1.2g
Salt0.32g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Soft and sweet. Lovely!

4 stars

I don't know how others have cooked them to give 1 or 2 stars but if you set your oven to 160°, keep them in the plastic packaging, place them on a baking tray and cook for exactly 10 minutes (as the box says to do) you get lovely soft sponge, melting caramel in the middle and they cook longer than they last on the table! Absolutely lovely.

Impossible to get out of packaging

2 stars

These are quite nice, the sponge is a bit dry but they absolutely will not come out of the packaging and the bottoms break off and are stuck in the plastic moulds, meaning the caramel spills out. They are also very small - only suitable for petit fours really.

disappointing

1 stars

not nice, baked as instructed and they were a dry sponge with a to 'solid' caramel

