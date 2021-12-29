Tesco Finest 8 Salted Caramel Melt In The Middle Puddings 170G

Soft and sweet. Lovely!
I don't know how others have cooked them to give 1 or 2 stars but if you set your oven to 160°, keep them in the plastic packaging, place them on a baking tray and cook for exactly 10 minutes (as the box says to do) you get lovely soft sponge, melting caramel in the middle and they cook longer than they last on the table! Absolutely lovely.
Impossible to get out of packaging
These are quite nice, the sponge is a bit dry but they absolutely will not come out of the packaging and the bottoms break off and are stuck in the plastic moulds, meaning the caramel spills out. They are also very small - only suitable for petit fours really.
disappointing
not nice, baked as instructed and they were a dry sponge with a to 'solid' caramel