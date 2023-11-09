We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Wonder' Extension Mascara Very Black 11Ml

4.1(205)
£11.00

£10.00/10ml

Rimmel Wonder'Extension is an ultra-lengthening mascara that gives you an instant salon-like lash extensions effect from home.The patent  FullStretch™ Technology is a must in any makeup pallet. It's easy to apply and clump-free - extending beyond the tips of the lashes for a lengthened, volumized and lifted lash effect and a thick, full look that stays in place all day without smudging and flaking.The salon-inspired precision ergonomic hourglass brush has a hugging shape to catch the whole lash fringe at once, separating lashes and coating from root to tip.
Lash extension effect: full, long and defined lashesNew formula with stretchy texture extends beyond the tips of your lashesClump-free, long-lasting, smudge-proof, flake-proof, easy to removeDermatologist & ophthalmologist tested
Pack size: 11ML

Aqua/Water/Eau, Glyceryl Stearate, Paraffin, Propylene Glycol, PVP, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Stearic Acid, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Polysorbate 20, Arginine, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire d'Abeille, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Lauroyl Lysine, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Bis-Stearyl Dimethicone, Sodium Polyacrylate, Nylon-6/12, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nylon-6, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Alcohol Denat., Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Cellulose, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Deceth-6 Sulfosuccinate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Laureth-30, C11-15 Pareth-40, C11-15 Pareth-7, Propylene Carbonate, Pantolactone, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Laureth-12 Sulfate, Disodium Phosphate, Polysorbate 60, Silica, Tocopherol, Sodium Phosphate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane

11ml

Step 1: Start with a light coat on the lashes of both eyesStep 2: Apply a second coat, or as many as you feel you need

