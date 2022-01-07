We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy Granules With Sage & Onion 200G

Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy Granules With Sage & Onion 200G
£1.65
£0.82/100g

Per 50ml

Energy
67kJ
16kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey gravy granules with sage and onion.
  • A rich savoury gravy perfect for festive dinners
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Turkey (1%), Onion Powder, Sage, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place 4 x 5ml (4 heaped teaspoons/20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Pour on 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water. Stir well until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

60 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 50ml
Energy133kJ / 32kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat2.1g1.0g
Saturates1.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate3.1g1.6g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt0.78g0.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Hmmm !

2 stars

Was not convinced about this turnkey gravy - was a rather strange colour and very little taste to it. Bisto turkey gravy so much better. Won't be buying this gravy again - Sorry !

