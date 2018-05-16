Tesco Finest Salt Aged Pork Belly Joint 709G
New
- Energy1674kJ 403kcal20%
- Fat29.6g42%
- Saturates10.9g55%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt2.6g43%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1456kJ / 350kcal
Product Description
- British outdoor bred boneless pork belly with pink Himalayan rock salt.
- Outdoor bred boneless pork belly with Himalayan rock salt. British outdoor bred pork joint salt aged for a tender joint of pork belly with superb crackling. This prime rind on roasting joint is already scored for crispy crackling, and the natural layer of fat under the rind helps the meat remain succulent while roasting
- Pack size: 709G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (98%), Pink Himalayan Rock Salt, Rosemary.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8 1hr 40 mins. Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Pat dry the rind and lightly oil and generously sprinkle with salt. Place rosemary under the joint in a roasting tin and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6, and cook for a further 60 minutes. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before carving. Remove crackling before slicing. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
709g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (115g**)
|Energy
|1456kJ / 350kcal
|1674kJ / 403kcal
|Fat
|25.7g
|29.6g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|10.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|28.1g
|32.3g
|Salt
|2.3g
|2.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 709g typically weighs 460g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.