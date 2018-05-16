Krakus Zywiecka Podsuszana 80G

Product Description
- Pork sausage coarsely minced, smoked, cooked, dried.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100g of Product Made from 131g Pork
- Pack size: 80G
Pork Meat (100 g of the product made from 131 g of Pork Meat), Salt, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
- May contain Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Milk (including Lactose), Celery, Mustard.
Keep Refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date and consume within 2 days of opening.
Produced in Poland
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- For UK enquiries:
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.krakus.co.uk
2 x 40g
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|905 kJ
|-
|216 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|of which saturates
|4,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,1 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|27 g
|Salt
|2,6 g
