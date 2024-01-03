We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oh K Hylrnic/Acd With B3&Sea Kelp Hydrogel Mask25g

Oh K Hylrnic/Acd With B3&Sea Kelp Hydrogel Mask25g

Oh K Hylrnic/Acd Wit B3&Sea Kelp Hydrogel Mask25g
With vitamin b3 & sea kelpHydrates & PlumpsHappiness every day!Against Animal TestingSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water, Eau), Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Butylene Glycol, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Cellulose Gum, Polyacrylate-13, 1, 2-Hexanediol, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Sodium Hyaluronate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Polyisobutene, Glyceryl Caprylate, Polysorbate 20, Adenosine, Silica, Sorbitan Isostearate, Tin Oxide, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Hyaluronic Acid, Laminaria Japonica Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Parfum (Fragrance)

Net Contents

25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions1. Cleanse face2. Apply mask & leave on for 20-30 minutes3. Remove mask & massage remaining essence into skin

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

