Tesco Tempura Prawns 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1144kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a light batter coating.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Succulent king prawns coated in a light tempura batter for crispiness
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (54%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 14 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (82g**)
|Energy
|1144kJ / 274kcal
|938kJ / 224kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22.9g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|12.5g
|10.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 164g.
|-
|-
Safety information
